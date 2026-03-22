ISW: Russia launched an offensive on the Donbas "fortress belt" and Sloviansk

Russian forces have likely launched their 2026 spring-summer offensive on Ukraine's "fortress belt"—Ukraine's main defensive line in Donetsk Oblast. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian forces have launched intensified ground operations in the Lyman direction to advance on Sloviansk, the northern edge of the "fortress belt," from the northeast, which will likely create conditions for a new offensive on Sloviansk from the east and southeast.

This regimental-sized offensive significantly exceeds most Russian mechanized offensives in recent months, ... indicating increased Russian efforts in an attempt to advance on Lyman to create conditions for further offensives on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk - analysts believe.

According to their estimates, Russian forces may attack along various directions to suppress and distract Ukraine's defenses with drones.

"These air and drone strikes are likely a continuation of the Russian air interdiction campaign in the Lyman direction, aimed at degrading Ukraine's logistics and defensive capabilities ahead of ground operations to allow Russian forces to make faster and easier territorial gains," ISW concludes.

Recall

According to ISW estimates, Russian forces are increasingly conducting mechanized attacks on the front line, possibly as part of intensified preparations for the 2026 spring-summer offensive.

Putin never wanted to end the war with Ukraine - Zelenskyy