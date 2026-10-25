Israel will close all crossings into the West Bank on election day — BBC

Israel announced the closure of all land checkpoints between its territory and the occupied West Bank on October 27, the day of the parliamentary elections. The decision was made amid an escalation of the situation in Hebron, where a large-scale military operation is underway following the deaths of two Israeli servicemen. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Israeli military, the restrictions will be introduced in stages. On October 25–26, Palestinian workers will be prohibited from entering Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, with the exception of certain industrial zones.

On Tuesday, October 27, when parliamentary elections will be held in Israel, all land crossings between the country and the West Bank will be closed. The restrictions will also apply to industrial zones.

The Israeli authorities explain the decision as necessary to strengthen security measures during the vote. The restrictions are expected to be lifted after the elections. The decision was made following an attack near Hebron on October 23, in which two Israeli servicemen were killed and three others were wounded. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), two attackers were killed by return fire.

Following the incident, Israeli forces launched a large-scale operation in the West Bank. According to the military, from October 23–24, security forces conducted raids in approximately 40 areas, searched about 400 sites, and detained around 40 suspects. The main operations are taking place in Hebron and nearby communities. The military blocked roads, restricted residents' movement, and began demolishing a number of buildings that the Israeli side considers illegal or a security threat.

According to local authorities, as cited by the Associated Press, more than 2,600 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes because of the military operation. The restrictions also disrupted the work of educational institutions and businesses and made it more difficult for residents to access medical care.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that residents of certain areas would not be able to return to their homes until the operation against Hamas infrastructure was completed.

Context

At the same time, the Palestinian authorities condemned the actions of the Israeli military, accusing them of forcibly displacing civilians and destroying residential buildings. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a tough response after the attack in Hebron and emphasized the need to prevent further attacks.

The escalation is taking place ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. Security issues and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict remain among the key topics of the election campaign.

It is currently unknown how long the military operation in Hebron will last and when all displaced residents will be able to return to their homes.

Reminder

The U.S. and Israeli militaries developed specific plans to resume strikes against Iran after the midterm elections to the U.S. Congress.