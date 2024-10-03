Israel reports first losses during ground campaign in Lebanon

ukenru
11:19 PM • 33104 views

08:24 PM • 100031 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161661 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 134984 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 141440 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 138240 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179563 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170609 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139660 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139367 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 85593 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107251 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109387 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161664 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179564 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170610 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 198031 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187073 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139360 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 139657 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145560 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137044 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154013 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13597 views

For the first time since the beginning of Israel's ground operation against Hezbollah, 8 IDF soldiers were killed in Lebanon. The Israeli military announced the destruction of Hezbollah's infrastructure near the border.

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in Lebanon on Wednesday, the first casualties in Israel's ground campaign against Hezbollah, signaling the potentially bloody toll such an offensive could take as the military expands its battle against the militant group, The Washington Post reported, UNN reported.

Details

The Israeli Defense Forces said that soldiers were killed in three separate incidents and seven others were seriously wounded, but did not provide further details. The statement came just hours after the military said it was engaged in "close combat" firefights on Lebanese territory.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah said for the first time that it was fighting Israeli troops in Lebanon, The Wall Street Journal reports.

If the pace of Israeli casualties in Lebanon continues, experts say, it could affect the depth and scope of the offensive that the Israeli Defense Forces announced Tuesday morning, saying the goal is to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure near the border. For Israel, the deaths will revive painful memories of the 2006 invasion of Lebanon, when the first tank to cross the border hit a roadside bomb, killing four soldiers, WP notes.

According to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Israeli military has already carried out more than 3,600 air strikes, and about 1 million people have been forced to flee.

Israeli military officials have said that their main goal is to prevent Hezbollah from carrying out an attack similar to the one on October 7 in northern Israel, which the group has openly threatened for ten years, the newspaper writes.

The IDF estimated that Hezbollah had between 2,000 and 3,000 elite fighters, known as the Radwan Force, operating about 3 km from the border. According to an Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, according to IDF protocol, an additional 6,000 to 8,000 fighters were deployed about 6.5 km from the border.

According to the official, it will take "several weeks" for Israeli forces to destroy the infrastructure in the area.

According to the military, some of Hezbollah's attack tunnels and material assets have already been destroyed.

But the ground forces that are now coming in are part of a "different phase" and could do more "damage" to the group, the official said.

Israel launches airstrike in downtown Beirut, targets building near parliament - Reuters03.10.24, 08:40

News of the World
israelIsrael
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
reutersReuters
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon

