Israel orders evacuation of southern Beirut
Kyiv • UNN
The IDF issued its first evacuation order in Lebanon. This happened after Hezbollah fired a rocket at a city in northern Israel, in response to which the Israeli military struck targets in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation of the southern districts of Beirut. This was reported by the IDF, UNN reports.
Details
According to information, this is the first time that Israel has issued an evacuation order in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Hezbollah fired a rocket at a town in northern Israel, claiming that it was in response to Israeli actions to protect Lebanon and its people. The attack damaged a house and a car.
In response, the Israeli military struck at Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon.
