Israel orders evacuation of southern Beirut

The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation of the southern districts of Beirut. This was reported by the IDF, UNN reports.

Details

According to information, this is the first time that Israel has issued an evacuation order in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Hezbollah fired a rocket at a town in northern Israel, claiming that it was in response to Israeli actions to protect Lebanon and its people. The attack damaged a house and a car.

In response, the Israeli military struck at Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon.

