Israel changes decision after scandal over Catholic leaders being denied entry to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Israel has stated that it is looking for a way to ensure that services are held at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during Holy Week after a high-profile scandal on Palm Sunday. At that time, police did not allow the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem to enter the shrine, citing security concerns. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

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The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that there was no intention to offend Christians, and explained the actions of the security forces by concern for the safety of church leaders amid the missile threat.

The Latin Patriarchate reported that the patriarch and another church hierarch were stopped and forced to turn back, preventing them from celebrating mass in the church, which is considered one of the holiest sites in Christianity.

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The Patriarchate stated that this was the first such incident in a century and a serious blow to the religious feelings of Christians worldwide just before Easter.

The reason cited was the threat of Iranian strikes

Israeli police explained the restrictions by security directives introduced after missile attacks from Iran. According to the authorities, holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem were temporarily restricted for believers of various faiths due to the risk of new strikes.

The scandal has already reached an international level. US Ambassador Mike Huckabee sharply criticized the actions of the Israeli police, calling them an unfortunate overreach of authority that has already caused a stir worldwide.

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