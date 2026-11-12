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Ireland supported Merz's demand for all EU countries to finance Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Ireland called on all EU countries to contribute to financing Ukraine for the sake of the European Union's security. Kyiv's budget deficit could reach €70 billion.

Ireland supported Merz's demand for all EU countries to finance Ukraine

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee supported German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's position on the need to involve all European Union countries in financing Ukraine. According to her, supporting Kyiv is not only a matter of helping Ukraine, but also a contribution to the security of the entire EU. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

We would like all member states to make their contribution — and this is our priority

- the head of Ireland's Foreign Ministry said.

She also explained that supporting Ukraine matters not only for the country itself, but also for the security of the entire European Union.

We must seek ways for everyone to contribute in one form or another to Ukraine's defence. This is not only about defending Ukraine, but also about defending the EU — about protecting security in the broader sense

- McEntee stressed.

According to the minister, the funding agreed upon earlier is insufficient to cover all of Ukraine's needs.

These funds are being provided to Ukraine, but we understand that the funding shortfall is much greater. A significant increase in this amount will be needed, especially next year

- she noted.

European leaders are discussing funding for Ukraine for next year and the period beyond. In particular, EU member states are once again considering the possibility of joint borrowing after approving a €90 billion ($99.8 billion) loan intended to cover Kyiv's financial needs over this year and next.

Addendum

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has intensified his demands for all EU countries to participate in financing Ukraine. He made this a condition for approving the European Union's multiannual budget. This position provoked opposition from Eastern European countries, which refused to participate in the loan package last year.

In particular, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Germany's position "blatant blackmail".

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also criticised Merz's demands, calling them "inappropriate".

"We do not answer to Mr Merz," he told journalists after arriving in Dublin.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar also opposed the German chancellor's position after meeting with him in Berlin.

One of the most likely options for further support for Ukraine remains the provision of a new loan. At the same time, Belgium continues to block attempts to use the frozen assets of Russia's Central Bank to finance Kyiv.

According to Ukraine's estimates, its budget deficit next year could reach €70 billion.

Merz threatens to block the EU budget if all countries do not agree to fund Ukraine - FT 09.11.26, 18:57 • 10439 views

Olga Rozgon

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