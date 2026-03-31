Iranian UAV attacked an oil tanker in Dubai port

On Tuesday, March 31, an Iranian UAV struck the fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker "Al-Salmi" in the port of Dubai (UAE). This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

This was one of the largest Iranian attacks on a vessel in a month of war, causing oil prices to rise and increasing tensions in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The strike, which occurred just after midnight local time, damaged the ship's hull and caused a fire on board, as stated by the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. in its statement.

It was later reported that the fire had been extinguished, the incident localized, and no oil spill occurred. All 24 crew members are safe.

The attack on the tanker caused oil prices to rise: West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped almost 4% to $107 a barrel before pausing their ascent.

According to vessel tracking systems, the "Al-Salmi" crossed the strait and entered the Persian Gulf in late February, reaching the Saudi port of Khafji to pick up several barrels. The tanker then headed to the Kuwaiti port of Mina Al-Ahmadi for another cargo, and then, fully loaded, set off for the United Arab Emirates. It has been near Dubai ever since.

In addition, according to Bloomberg, more than 400 vessels of various types were in and near the anchorage where the Al-Salmi was attacked. Electronic interference can distort the actual location of vessels in the area.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, according to American media, is ready to end the military campaign against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.