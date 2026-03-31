Iranian UAV attacked an oil tanker in Dubai port

$43.800.0450.310.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 30, 05:17 PM • 18856 views
From April 1, the gas supply scheme may change – will there be enough resources and what will happen to tariffs?
March 30, 03:29 PM • 69924 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
March 30, 01:48 PM • 40458 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
March 30, 12:43 PM • 42400 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
March 30, 10:47 AM • 44140 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
March 30, 10:19 AM • 38076 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
March 30, 09:50 AM • 30686 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
March 30, 09:05 AM • 12686 views
Politico learned 5 ways for the EU to deal with Hungary if Orbán wins again
March 30, 06:43 AM • 27096 views
Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue
March 29, 01:23 PM • 40390 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetingsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.2m/s
76%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taylor Swift Sued Over Album Title "The Life of a Showgirl"March 30, 11:17 PM • 13105 views
US states unchanged policy on Cuba after allowing Russian tanker to deliver fuelMarch 30, 11:39 PM • 14189 views
NASA launches countdown to first human flight to the Moon in 53 yearsMarch 30, 11:59 PM • 20956 views
Kallas and EU foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv - first statementsPhotoVideo05:28 AM • 26737 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideo06:33 AM • 7700 views
Publications
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhoto07:42 AM • 2782 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?March 30, 03:29 PM • 69952 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhotoMarch 30, 02:18 PM • 40202 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandalsMarch 30, 11:40 AM • 52663 views
BEB vs. Airlines: Ukrainian carriers are being forced to pay a tax they have already paidMarch 30, 11:01 AM • 60147 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideo06:33 AM • 7718 views
"Avatar 4" is already on the horizon - premiere date and return of iconic charactersMarch 30, 04:42 PM • 21593 views
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeksMarch 30, 03:06 PM • 20580 views
Father of Columbine victim criticizes new rom-com with Pattinson and Zendaya - what's the deal?March 30, 01:44 PM • 21731 views
Olha Freimut showed footage from her 91-year-old grandmother's birthdayVideoMarch 30, 12:19 PM • 37483 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Iranian UAV attacked an oil tanker in Dubai port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2024 views

An Iranian drone damaged the Kuwaiti vessel Al-Salmi, causing a fire without an oil spill. The attack led to a jump in WTI oil prices to $107.

Iranian UAV attacked an oil tanker in Dubai port

On Tuesday, March 31, an Iranian UAV struck the fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker "Al-Salmi" in the port of Dubai (UAE). This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

This was one of the largest Iranian attacks on a vessel in a month of war, causing oil prices to rise and increasing tensions in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The strike, which occurred just after midnight local time, damaged the ship's hull and caused a fire on board, as stated by the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. in its statement.

It was later reported that the fire had been extinguished, the incident localized, and no oil spill occurred. All 24 crew members are safe.

The attack on the tanker caused oil prices to rise: West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped almost 4% to $107 a barrel before pausing their ascent.

According to vessel tracking systems, the "Al-Salmi" crossed the strait and entered the Persian Gulf in late February, reaching the Saudi port of Khafji to pick up several barrels. The tanker then headed to the Kuwaiti port of Mina Al-Ahmadi for another cargo, and then, fully loaded, set off for the United Arab Emirates. It has been near Dubai ever since.

In addition, according to Bloomberg, more than 400 vessels of various types were in and near the anchorage where the Al-Salmi was attacked. Electronic interference can distort the actual location of vessels in the area.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, according to American media, is ready to end the military campaign against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Cyberattack
Technology
Energy
Martial law
Skirmishes
Dubai
Donald Trump
Kuwait
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran