Iran rejected Qatar's proposals to end the war with the United States - Reuters

Tehran did not accept the proposals conveyed by Qatar regarding ending the war with the United States and Israel. Iran insists that Washington must first lift the blockade of Iranian ports and revoke sanctions on oil exports. Reuters reports this, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, UNN writes.

Details

At the same time, according to the agency's source, the document that Qatar handed to Iran on Sunday, October 25, is still under consideration. Tehran is expected to respond to it by the end of the week. Separately, a senior Iranian official characterized the materials conveyed as "unacceptable ideas" rather than a concrete proposal, and stated that the country's position on its nuclear program remains unchanged.

The Qatari plan provides for a period during which Iran and the United States will take confidence-building measures every day. The parties may begin implementing the agreements as early as the beginning of next week, and several countries are expected to act as guarantors.

Trump said that the U.S. could easily "finish off" Iran, but is considering the possibility of a deal

However, the parties have fundamental differences over the order of the negotiations. The United States demands that Iran's nuclear program be discussed from the very beginning, while Tehran insists on lifting the blockade of its ports and revoking the oil sanctions. Iran also rejects Western countries' claims that its nuclear program may have a military dimension.

Qatar and Pakistan are coordinating mediation in the negotiations. The war has already affected international shipping and oil supplies, while hostilities have spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Back in late September, Iran proposed a seven-day plan to restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz under certain conditions. At the time, U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the initiative, after which Qatar continued its mediation efforts.

War with Iran has already cost the United States $47.1 billion - NYT