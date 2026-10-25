Trump said that the U.S. could easily "finish off" Iran, but is considering the possibility of a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington must choose between further exerting military pressure on Iran and reaching a deal with Tehran. At the same time, the American leader claims that the United States could easily deliver a decisive blow to Iran, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, Washington’s current approach to Iran differs from the policy of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

This is not Obama’s attack; we are not playing games. I have to make a decision: finish them off, which would be very easy to do, or make a deal? That is the decision — the American president said.

Washington is considering two scenarios regarding Iran

Trump’s statement indicates that he is publicly leaving open both military and diplomatic options for further action regarding Tehran.

At the same time, the U.S. president did not specify what kind of deal he is prepared to reach with Iran, what conditions Washington might set, or when he will make a final decision.

Trump also did not explain what specific military actions he had in mind when speaking about the possibility of “finishing off” Iran.

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