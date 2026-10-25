Iran ready to open the Strait of Hormuz after the lifting of the U.S. blockade - AP

Iran said it was ready to reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz once the United States lifts the naval blockade of Iranian ports. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, accused U.S. President Donald Trump of rejecting the aforementioned proposal. Speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, he said that Iranian officials had expressed their readiness to reopen the strait during visits to Tehran by the commander-in-chief of the Pakistani army, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on the condition that Washington end the blockade.

Additionally

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of attempting to artificially raise global oil prices ahead of the congressional midterm elections, which will take place on November 3. According to him, Tehran is allegedly spreading false reports about attacks and mining in the Strait of Hormuz.

We remind you

According to the New York Post, despite the intensification of Iranian attacks on commercial vessels, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in October exceeded 12 million barrels per day. This is higher than the September average.