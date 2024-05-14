ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Iran and India sign 10-year port agreement

Iran and India sign 10-year port agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31785 views

India and Iran have signed a 10-year agreement under which India will invest USD 120 million to equip and develop the strategically important Chabahar port in Iran.

Iran and India have signed a ten-year agreement to equip the strategically important Iranian port of Chabahar. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

India hopes to expand trade cooperation with Central and West Asia, and thanks to the agreement with Iran, they now have the opportunity to use a port on the Indian Ocean coast, about 100 kilometers west of Iran's border with Pakistan.

According to the agreement, the Indian authorities are to invest about $120 million in "strategic equipment" and "transportation infrastructure" at the port.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, answering questions about the deal, told reporters that US sanctions against Iran remain in place and warned that Washington would continue to enforce them.

Any organization, anybody who is considering business deals with Iran - they should be aware of the potential risks they are exposed to and the potential risk of sanctions

Patel told reporters.

Famous director sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran09.05.24, 08:02 • 23697 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
indiaIndia
indiiskyi-okeanIndian Ocean
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
united-statesUnited States
pakistanPakistan
iranIran

