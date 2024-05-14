Iran and India sign 10-year port agreement

Iran and India have signed a ten-year agreement to equip the strategically important Iranian port of Chabahar. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

India hopes to expand trade cooperation with Central and West Asia, and thanks to the agreement with Iran, they now have the opportunity to use a port on the Indian Ocean coast, about 100 kilometers west of Iran's border with Pakistan.

According to the agreement, the Indian authorities are to invest about $120 million in "strategic equipment" and "transportation infrastructure" at the port.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, answering questions about the deal, told reporters that US sanctions against Iran remain in place and warned that Washington would continue to enforce them.

Any organization, anybody who is considering business deals with Iran - they should be aware of the potential risks they are exposed to and the potential risk of sanctions Patel told reporters.

Famous director sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran