Interpol blocked a search request for People’s Deputy of the 8th convocation Hranovskyi

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) blocked the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine for an international search for People’s Deputy of the 8th convocation Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who is suspected of organizing a criminal scheme of abuses at the Odesa Port Plant. This became known UNIAN during the court session, the record of which is available on the page of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court in the YouTube service, reports UNN.

According to Hranovskyi's lawyer, the defense filed complaints with the ECHR (European Court of Human Rights) under four articles - 5, 8, 13, 18 - and received a reply from the ECHR that the complaint was accepted under Article 18. The direct speech of Oleksandr Hranovskyi’s lawyer:

During the entire history of Ukraine, there are only 2 cases under Article 18: Yurii Lutsenko vs. Ukraine (2010) and Yulia Tymoshenko vs. Ukraine (2012), and now Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who in his complaint to the European Court of Human Rights explained the actions of the investigative judges Bitsyuk and Mochan."

The defense noted that the NABU detective tells the court that the client is wanted and therefore NABU wants the right to a special pre-trial investigation, but this effectively means that the detective does not want to interact with foreign jurisdictions.

The detective says that the client is on the international wanted list, but the detective, intentionally or unintentionally, does not say that his Interpol request is blocked. This means that Oleksandr Hranovskyi has not been put on the international wanted list. Please tell the judge and give the detective the opportunity to read the response from Interpol, which we will attach to the case materials: the original response and a copy of the original response, certified by a translator and a notary, which indicates that the request regarding Oleksandr Hranovskyi was blocked by the secretariat, the lawyer noted.

In October 2022, the NABU and the SAP reported suspicion of Hranovskyi, who is believed to be the organizer of a corruption scheme for causing 93.3m hryvnyas of damage to Odessa Port Plant JSC. Hranovskyi himself stated that he was not interested in Odessa Port Plant and had no influence on its activities.