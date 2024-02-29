Interpol blocked a search request for People’s Deputy of the 8th convocation Hranovskyi

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35200 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 133158 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81666 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 301137 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 251898 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197236 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234558 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252313 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158420 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372300 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 97373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 121337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63048 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63616 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 133158 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 301137 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221776 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 251898 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23674 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31470 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31196 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 82198 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 89158 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Interpol blocked a search request for People’s Deputy of the 8th convocation Hranovskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36802 views

The defense side notes that the former MP is not on an international wanted list, and NABU's request to Interpol was blocked.

Interpol blocked a search request for People’s Deputy of the 8th convocation Hranovskyi

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) blocked the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine for an international search for People’s Deputy of the 8th convocation Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who is suspected of organizing a criminal scheme of abuses at the Odesa Port Plant. This became known UNIAN during the court session, the record of which is available on the page of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court in the YouTube service, reports UNN.

Details

According to Hranovskyi's lawyer, the defense filed complaints with the ECHR (European Court of Human Rights) under four articles - 5, 8, 13, 18 - and received a reply from the ECHR that the complaint was accepted under Article 18. The direct speech of Oleksandr Hranovskyi’s lawyer:

During the entire history of Ukraine, there are only 2 cases under Article 18: Yurii Lutsenko vs. Ukraine (2010) and Yulia Tymoshenko vs. Ukraine (2012), and now Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who in his complaint to the European Court of Human Rights explained the actions of the investigative judges Bitsyuk and Mochan."

The defense noted that the NABU detective tells the court that the client is wanted and therefore NABU wants the right to a special pre-trial investigation, but this effectively means that the detective does not want to interact with foreign jurisdictions.

The detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine tells the court that the client is wanted, and therefore the Bureau wants to obtain the right to a special pre-trial investigation, but this actually means that the detective does not want to interact with foreign jurisdictions, that is, the detective does not want to prove his position in extradition requests and other requests in foreign democratic jurisdictions, where they will look from the point of view of the rule of law, do not take into account personal requests, intimidation etc. The detective says that the client is on the international wanted list, but the detective, intentionally or unintentionally, does not say that his Interpol request is blocked. This means that Oleksandr Hranovskyi has not been put on the international wanted list. Please tell the judge and give the detective the opportunity to read the response from Interpol, which we will attach to the case materials: the original response and a copy of the original response, certified by a translator and a notary, which indicates that the request regarding Oleksandr Hranovskyi was blocked by the secretariat,

the lawyer noted.

In October 2022, the NABU and the SAP reported suspicion of Hranovskyi, who is believed to be the organizer of a corruption scheme for causing 93.3m hryvnyas of damage to Odessa Port Plant JSC. Hranovskyi himself stated that he was not interested in Odessa Port Plant and had no influence on its activities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02