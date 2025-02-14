International special operation “Avengers”: law enforcement detains Wagner mercenaries who fought against Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7827 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51271 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76627 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101126 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153593 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110340 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89431 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56856 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86275 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46198 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117783 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153594 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144224 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176558 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46198 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134369 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136269 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164510 views
International special operation “Avengers”: law enforcement detains Wagner mercenaries who fought against Ukraine

International special operation “Avengers”: law enforcement detains Wagner mercenaries who fought against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 106885 views

In a joint operation called “Avengers,” Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement detained three Moldovan citizens who fought for Wagner. The mercenaries, who have been involved in the fighting since 2014, face up to 10 years in prison.

Ukrainian and Moldovan police detained three mercenaries of Wagner and other illegal armed groups fighting against Ukraine. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Three of the detainees are citizens of Moldova. From 2014 to 2023, they took part in the battle for Donetsk airport, the capture of Bakhmut, and the creation of the Debaltseve cauldron as part of the Wagner PMC, the Somalia battalion, and other armed groups of the "DPR" and Russia. Some of them received awards and medals from the occupiers' military leadership,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that as part of the first stage of the international police operation "Avengers", law enforcement officers of the two countries conducted more than 50 searches at the suspects' places of residence and registration, where they seized material evidence confirming the participation of the suspects in hostilities in Ukraine.

Investigators of the Moldovan police notified the three defendants of suspicion. The court is currently choosing a preventive measure against them. The defendants face up to ten years in prison.

Court chooses a measure of restraint for SBU Anti-Terrorist Center Chief of Staff, exposed in work for the FSB13.02.25, 13:00 • 37965 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk

