International special operation “Avengers”: law enforcement detains Wagner mercenaries who fought against Ukraine

Ukrainian and Moldovan police detained three mercenaries of Wagner and other illegal armed groups fighting against Ukraine. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Three of the detainees are citizens of Moldova. From 2014 to 2023, they took part in the battle for Donetsk airport, the capture of Bakhmut, and the creation of the Debaltseve cauldron as part of the Wagner PMC, the Somalia battalion, and other armed groups of the "DPR" and Russia. Some of them received awards and medals from the occupiers' military leadership, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that as part of the first stage of the international police operation "Avengers", law enforcement officers of the two countries conducted more than 50 searches at the suspects' places of residence and registration, where they seized material evidence confirming the participation of the suspects in hostilities in Ukraine.

Investigators of the Moldovan police notified the three defendants of suspicion. The court is currently choosing a preventive measure against them. The defendants face up to ten years in prison.

