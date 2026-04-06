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India's Rafale jet contract is delayed due to code access, which is also important for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3172 views

India demands full access to Rafale software for weapon integration. France refuses due to risks of technology leakage to Russia.

India's Rafale jet contract is delayed due to code access, which is also important for Ukraine

India and France have not yet signed the contract for 114 Rafale fighter jets, which was expected earlier this year. The reason is Delhi's demand for broader access to the aircraft's software, which directly affects potential purchases by Ukraine, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

India insists on the ability to independently integrate its own weapons, electronic warfare systems, and update onboard systems. France, however, does not agree to fully open access to the code, as this creates risks of technology leakage, particularly given India's military cooperation with Russia.

Why this is important for Ukraine

For Ukraine, this issue is critical, as Kyiv previously stated its interest in purchasing up to 100 Rafales. The situation with India shows that France will likely strictly control the modernization of the aircraft and access to their technologies.

This means that in the event of a potential agreement, Ukraine may also face restrictions on the integration of its own or Western weapons and the independent updating of fighter jet systems.

Ukraine to receive Gripen and Rafale fighter jets — Zelenskyy08.02.26, 17:59 • 5700 views

Stepan Haftko

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