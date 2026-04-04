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In Uzhhorod TCC, people were illegally detained for weeks in unsanitary conditions. Lubinets reported egregious violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5034 views

The Ombudsman released information about the illegal detention of people, seizure of documents, and lack of medical care at the Uzhhorod TCC. Criminal cases have been opened based on the violations.

In Uzhhorod TCC, people were illegally detained for weeks in unsanitary conditions. Lubinets reported egregious violations

During a monitoring visit to the Uzhhorod RTC and SP, numerous human rights violations were recorded. Among them are illegal detention, unsanitary conditions, and disregard for people's health. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, according to UNN.

Today, the system of mobilization measures has built its own model of permissiveness. The premises of the TCC and SP have actually turned into places of unfreedom without any legal grounds. There is still an opinion in society that raising such facts means playing into the hands of Russian propaganda. In reality, lawlessness plays into the hands of the enemy, because legal protection mechanisms do not work, and the situation only worsens every day.

– emphasizes the ombudsman.

The monitoring was conducted by the ombudsman's representative in Zakarpattia Oblast, Andriy Kryuchkov. Despite obstruction from officials, he managed to record a number of "egregious" violations.

People stayed here for weeks — detention for 21, 24, 30, and even 50 days was recorded! The video shows a veteran demonstrating his combatant ID, but even this status did not become a reason for his release. Documents and phones were seized from people without proper registration, depriving them of the right to protection. The conditions of stay degrade human dignity: for 40–60 people — only 3 mugs and 8 metal plates, people are forced to eat in turns from the same dishes without processing, there is no confirmation of food organization. Complete unsanitary conditions — one toilet and one shower for such a number of people, no bedding.

– the post says.

Cases of ignoring illnesses were separately recorded. In particular, a man with an obvious physical disability was found who continued to be held. It is also noted that only after intervention was an ambulance called for a man with a blood pressure of 190/100, who had been asking for medical help for several days. He was hospitalized with a life-threatening condition.

After this, it is not surprising that we receive reports of sudden deaths in the premises of the TCC and SP. If no radical changes are made to the system of mobilization processes in the near future, and the employees of the TCC and SP do not bear strict legal responsibility for illegal actions, the situation will only worsen. We will continue to see conflicts between citizens and employees of the TCC and SP, because defense capability cannot be built on a gross violation of the Constitution. Based on the results of the visit, a statement was sent regarding the commission of criminal offenses provided for in Articles 146, 127, 344, and 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. I would especially like to note the employees of the Uzhhorod zonal department of the Military Law Enforcement Service for their proper reaction and assistance in monitoring. The situation is under my personal control.

– Lubinets emphasized.

Recall

In Vinnytsia, a man attacked two TCC servicemen with a knife during a document check; they were taken to the hospital.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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