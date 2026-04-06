In March, Ukrainians more often chose gasoline cars than electric vehicles

In March, cars with traditional engines accounted for 64% of the new passenger car market. Last year, this figure was 58%. This was reported by "Ukrautoprom", writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that gasoline models were the most popular, accounting for 42% of new car sales, compared to about 37% in March 2025.

Meanwhile, the share of hybrid cars increased from 28% to almost 32%.

Diesel cars accounted for 22%, compared to 21% last year.

The share of electric vehicles fell from 14% to 4%.

Cars with LPG, as a year ago, accounted for less than 1% of new car sales.

Most popular models

According to analysts, the leading positions by segments were taken by:

gasoline cars – Hyundai Tucson;

hybrids – Toyota RAV-4;

diesel – Renault Duster;

electric – BYD Leopard 3;

cars with LPG – Hyundai Tucson.

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