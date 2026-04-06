In March, Ukrainians more often chose gasoline cars than electric vehicles
Kyiv • UNN
In March, the share of gasoline cars increased to 42 percent, while electric vehicles fell to 4. The market leaders were the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV-4 models.
In March, cars with traditional engines accounted for 64% of the new passenger car market. Last year, this figure was 58%. This was reported by "Ukrautoprom", writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that gasoline models were the most popular, accounting for 42% of new car sales, compared to about 37% in March 2025.
Meanwhile, the share of hybrid cars increased from 28% to almost 32%.
Diesel cars accounted for 22%, compared to 21% last year.
The share of electric vehicles fell from 14% to 4%.
Cars with LPG, as a year ago, accounted for less than 1% of new car sales.
Most popular models
According to analysts, the leading positions by segments were taken by:
- gasoline cars – Hyundai Tucson;
- hybrids – Toyota RAV-4;
- diesel – Renault Duster;
- electric – BYD Leopard 3;
- cars with LPG – Hyundai Tucson.
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