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In Kyiv, the connection of additional electrical installations will be expedited, while critical facilities will be provided with backup power — Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

In Kyiv, the connection of additional generation capacity will be accelerated, and critical facilities will be provided with backup power. The networks have been damaged by Russian attacks.

In Kyiv, the connection of additional electrical installations will be expedited, while critical facilities will be provided with backup power — Shmyhal

In Ukraine, following a meeting of the energy headquarters, priority measures were identified to stabilize electricity supplies. In particular, the connection of distributed generation facilities will be accelerated in Kyiv, while critical infrastructure facilities will be provided with backup power. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, responsibility for backup power at communications and water-supply facilities was assigned to the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Shmyhal also instructed officials to check stocks of backup equipment and determine the additional needs of energy companies.

Why power outages are continuing

The minister explained that Russian attacks are damaging high-voltage networks, making it difficult to transmit electricity between regions.

Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal24.09.26, 22:42 • 36397 views

Emergency power outages are partially in effect in Kyiv. Energy workers continue repair work and are strengthening network protection.

Shmyhal stressed that the main task is to restore the damaged equipment as quickly as possible and prepare the energy system for new attacks.

Russia attacked one of the energy facilities important to Kyiv — Shmyhal08.10.26, 19:47 • 9348 views

Stepan Haftko

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