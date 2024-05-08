In Kyiv region, administrators of online communities where they reported on the places of issuance of subpoenas were exposed: they face up to 8 years in prison

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72688 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152676 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249225 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173846 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165143 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225289 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43563 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38379 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32235 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50769 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249225 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225289 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211458 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224086 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72688 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50769 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56762 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113592 views
In Kyiv region, administrators of online communities where they reported on the places of issuance of subpoenas were exposed: they face up to 8 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23661 views

In Kyiv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a group that created Telegram and Viber channels to help people evade mobilization by spreading information about places where summonses are issued.

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a group of people who created their own groups in messengers, which helped citizens of military age avoid mobilization. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects created a Telegram channel and a Viber group, where they reported on the activities carried out by employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers in Kyiv region in 2023-2024.

The suspects posted information about the current locations where conscripts were being issued to evade mobilization under martial law.

New law on mobilization: Minister says police will not issue summonses, this is the job of the TCR13.04.24, 11:59 • 27529 views

The administrators used their own network of informants among the local population to collect information about the "locations".

Two administrators of such communities were notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the special period (part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The men face up to eight years in prison. The indictment against one of the defendants has already been sent to court

- summarized in the OPP.

Recall

More than 1200 Ukrainians have received sentences ranging from suspended to 5 years in prison for evading military service since the beginning of the war in 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising