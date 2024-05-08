In Kyiv region, administrators of online communities where they reported on the places of issuance of subpoenas were exposed: they face up to 8 years in prison

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a group of people who created their own groups in messengers, which helped citizens of military age avoid mobilization. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspects created a Telegram channel and a Viber group, where they reported on the activities carried out by employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers in Kyiv region in 2023-2024.

The suspects posted information about the current locations where conscripts were being issued to evade mobilization under martial law.

The administrators used their own network of informants among the local population to collect information about the "locations".

Two administrators of such communities were notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the special period (part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The men face up to eight years in prison. The indictment against one of the defendants has already been sent to court - summarized in the OPP.

Recall

More than 1200 Ukrainians have received sentences ranging from suspended to 5 years in prison for evading military service since the beginning of the war in 2024.