In Kyiv a man kicked a poodle in the head with all his might, was notified of suspicion - police

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30922 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161233 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134708 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141353 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138204 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179415 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111976 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170481 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139480 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139164 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84629 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107098 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109236 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161233 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197900 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186942 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139164 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139480 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145511 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136992 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153970 views
In Kyiv a man kicked a poodle in the head with all his might, was notified of suspicion - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12429 views

In Kyiv, a man kicked a friendly poodle that tried to run up to him. The 51-year-old offender was notified of suspicion of cruelty to animals.

In Kyiv, a man who kicked a poodle in the head with all his might was served a notice of suspicion, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report of animal cruelty from a local resident.

"The woman said that she was with her pet near the post office when a man came out of it and walked towards her. The applicant's dog wanted to run up to the passerby because it is very friendly and likes to be petted. The man reacted aggressively to such actions and kicked the dog in the head with all his might," the Kyiv police reported on Telegram.

As a result of the blow, the animal reportedly sustained bodily injuries in the form of bruises and soft tissue injuries. The police tracked down the offender, a 51-year-old Kyiv resident.

Investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruelty to animals. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to three years.

Two dogs shot dead in Bukovyna: police investigate animal cruelty04.10.24, 16:50 • 14438 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

