In Kyiv a man kicked a poodle in the head with all his might, was notified of suspicion - police

In Kyiv, a man who kicked a poodle in the head with all his might was served a notice of suspicion, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report of animal cruelty from a local resident.

"The woman said that she was with her pet near the post office when a man came out of it and walked towards her. The applicant's dog wanted to run up to the passerby because it is very friendly and likes to be petted. The man reacted aggressively to such actions and kicked the dog in the head with all his might," the Kyiv police reported on Telegram.

As a result of the blow, the animal reportedly sustained bodily injuries in the form of bruises and soft tissue injuries. The police tracked down the offender, a 51-year-old Kyiv resident.

Investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruelty to animals. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to three years.

