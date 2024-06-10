In Kiev, due to an accident, traffic is difficult near the Beresteyskaya metro station

In Kiev, an accident occurred on Degtyarevskaya Street near the Beresteyskaya Metro Station, traffic is difficult, the patrol police of the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to an accident on Degtyarevskaya street, traffic is difficult in the direction of the Beresteyskaya metro station, "the patrol reported in social networks.

Drivers were urged to take into account. this information is provided when planning your trip route.

