In Kharkiv, a taxi driver refused to serve a passenger in Ukrainian: the language ombudsman reminded what fines could be imposed for this

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
05:30 PM • 9468 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
02:39 PM • 17891 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 19483 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 23771 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 28111 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 25720 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21543 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 45358 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40994 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43802 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.5m/s
63%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 288303 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 282001 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 279862 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 272416 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 35885 views
Publications
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge06:50 PM • 3796 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 30060 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 24217 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 45358 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 42689 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Hungary
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 13010 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 30060 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 14183 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 19850 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 21855 views
Actual
Fake news
Google Play
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

In Kharkiv, a taxi driver refused to serve a passenger in Ukrainian: the language ombudsman reminded what fines could be imposed for this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

In Kharkiv, a taxi driver refused to serve a passenger in the state language, citing "infringement of the rights of Russian-speakers." For this, he faces a fine of up to 5100 hryvnias.

In Kharkiv, a taxi driver refused to serve a passenger in Ukrainian: the language ombudsman reminded what fines could be imposed for this

In Kharkiv, a taxi driver refused to serve a passenger in the state language and spoke about the "oppression of Russian-speakers' rights." For this, he may face a fine of up to 5100 hryvnias. This was stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the video, which was published on social networks, and the citizen's complaint contain a whole "bouquet" of violations.

In addition to refusing to serve in Ukrainian and turn off Russian music, the taxi driver spouted theses from Kremlin propaganda manuals, particularly regarding the "oppression of Russian-speakers' rights. I have decided to initiate state control measures. In parallel, we are preparing appeals to the National Police and the SBU regarding the need for appropriate measures on their part.

- said Ivanovska.

She noted that the taxi driver who refused to serve the passenger in the state language violated the requirements of Article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," according to which services in the transport sector in Ukraine are provided in the state language.

"The Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses provides for an administrative penalty in the form of a fine ranging from 200 to 300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens for direct violators of the language law regarding the use of the state language in the consumer service sector. Currently, this amount is 3400-5100 UAH," Ivanovska reminded.

Recall

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, stated that the demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to grant the Russian language official status in Ukraine and legitimize the Moscow Patriarchate are unacceptable.

Language ombudswoman: performing songs in Russian requires clear legislative regulation30.07.25, 01:20 • 7041 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv