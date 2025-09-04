In Kharkiv, a taxi driver refused to serve a passenger in Ukrainian: the language ombudsman reminded what fines could be imposed for this

In Kharkiv, a taxi driver refused to serve a passenger in the state language and spoke about the "oppression of Russian-speakers' rights." For this, he may face a fine of up to 5100 hryvnias. This was stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, as reported by UNN.

It is noted that the video, which was published on social networks, and the citizen's complaint contain a whole "bouquet" of violations.

In addition to refusing to serve in Ukrainian and turn off Russian music, the taxi driver spouted theses from Kremlin propaganda manuals, particularly regarding the "oppression of Russian-speakers' rights. I have decided to initiate state control measures. In parallel, we are preparing appeals to the National Police and the SBU regarding the need for appropriate measures on their part. - said Ivanovska.

She noted that the taxi driver who refused to serve the passenger in the state language violated the requirements of Article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," according to which services in the transport sector in Ukraine are provided in the state language.

"The Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses provides for an administrative penalty in the form of a fine ranging from 200 to 300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens for direct violators of the language law regarding the use of the state language in the consumer service sector. Currently, this amount is 3400-5100 UAH," Ivanovska reminded.

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, stated that the demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to grant the Russian language official status in Ukraine and legitimize the Moscow Patriarchate are unacceptable.

