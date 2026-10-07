In five regions of Ukraine, shelling by Russia has caused problems with electricity supply

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
07:55 AM • 6776 views
"Just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes" — Zelenskyy reported strikes on targets in Russia and the Black SeaVideo
07:40 AM • 7862 views
"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shellingPhoto
06:18 AM • 12044 views
5 ballistic and 39 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air Force
05:53 AM • 6208 views
"The saddest day in career": Messi played his final match for ArgentinaVideo
03:30 AM • 22053 views
A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people in the Darnytskyi district
October 7, 01:53 AM • 23541 views
Ronaldo revealed the reason for leaving Portugal's training camp
October 7, 12:26 AM • 22959 views
Russia is attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles
October 6, 09:20 PM • 25364 views
On Wednesday, EU ambassadors will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022 - Reuters
October 6, 07:54 PM • 26190 views
The Air Force recorded the takeoff of three enemy Tu-160 bombers
October 6, 07:24 PM • 21959 views
Ukrainian troops have "taken out" 47 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2.1m/s
55%
754mm
Popular news
The Defense Forces destroyed a unique loading vehicle for the "BUK-M3" surface-to-air missile system in DonbasVideoOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 7384 views
A nude statue of Trump was installed in the European ParliamentPhotoOctober 6, 11:55 PM • 19524 views
In the occupied Kherson region, electricity is supplied for only 20–30 minutes at a time – CNSOctober 7, 12:57 AM • 12445 views
Missile attack on Kyiv: four districts of the capital hitOctober 7, 01:28 AM • 16727 views
What is celebrated on October 7 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 7, 02:58 AM • 5416 views
Publications
Fallen fighter pilot Marat Mambetov is a Hero of Ukraine: what is known about the commander of the "Ghosts of Kyiv"PhotoOctober 6, 04:54 PM • 39877 views
The Frankfurt Book Fair will open in Germany on October 7 — Ukraine will be represented by 44 publishersOctober 6, 01:38 PM • 43401 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
October 6, 01:03 PM • 37925 views
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhotoOctober 5, 06:57 PM • 90123 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengthsOctober 5, 04:18 PM • 86484 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Cristiano Ronaldo
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kremenchuk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelry08:59 AM • 340 views
Steven Spielberg will lead work on the new "Transformers" film08:16 AM • 2552 views
Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James Bond07:09 AM • 5016 views
Secret fee and nearly $18 million from the budget: in Georgia, they tried to calculate the cost of Kanye West’s concertOctober 6, 05:34 PM • 24294 views
"As if I had lost the ability to formulate words" — Nobel laureate in medicine Deisseroth recounted how he learned of his victoryOctober 6, 04:20 PM • 23599 views
Actual
P-800 Oniks
Film
Shahed-136
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot

In five regions of Ukraine, shelling by Russia has caused problems with electricity supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Due to Russian shelling, consumers in five regions remain without electricity. Hourly and emergency restrictions are in effect in the regions.

In five regions of Ukraine, shelling by Russia has caused problems with electricity supply

Due to Russian shelling, some consumers in five regions of Ukraine remain without electricity. In some regions, hourly and other restriction schedules are also in effect. This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Artem Nekrasov reported that as of October 7, consumers in the Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions were temporarily without power. This occurred as a result of hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure

Where the security situation permits, energy workers are working to restore power supply. Today, during the day, capacity restriction schedules for industry and business, as well as hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers—from 0.5 to 1.5 queues—are being applied in some regions of the country

- the statement said.

According to the available information, if the situation deteriorates in some regions, emergency outages may be introduced. At the same time, current outage schedules can be viewed on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Residents are advised to find out about changes in electricity supply on the pages of local regional power companies.

During periods of peak demand, do not switch on several high-powered electrical appliances at the same time. This helps reduce the load on the power system and shorten the duration of necessary restrictions

- the post said.

We remind you

On the night of October 7, Russia launched a strike on Ukraine with ballistic missiles identified as "Tsirkon/Oniks," 48 cruise missiles, and 130 drones. Five ballistic missiles and 39 cruise missiles, as well as 117 unmanned aerial vehicles, were shot down or suppressed.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
P-800 Oniks
Ukraine