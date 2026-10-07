In five regions of Ukraine, shelling by Russia has caused problems with electricity supply

Due to Russian shelling, some consumers in five regions of Ukraine remain without electricity. In some regions, hourly and other restriction schedules are also in effect. This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Artem Nekrasov reported that as of October 7, consumers in the Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions were temporarily without power. This occurred as a result of hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure

Where the security situation permits, energy workers are working to restore power supply. Today, during the day, capacity restriction schedules for industry and business, as well as hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers—from 0.5 to 1.5 queues—are being applied in some regions of the country - the statement said.

According to the available information, if the situation deteriorates in some regions, emergency outages may be introduced. At the same time, current outage schedules can be viewed on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Residents are advised to find out about changes in electricity supply on the pages of local regional power companies.

During periods of peak demand, do not switch on several high-powered electrical appliances at the same time. This helps reduce the load on the power system and shorten the duration of necessary restrictions - the post said.

We remind you

On the night of October 7, Russia launched a strike on Ukraine with ballistic missiles identified as "Tsirkon/Oniks," 48 cruise missiles, and 130 drones. Five ballistic missiles and 39 cruise missiles, as well as 117 unmanned aerial vehicles, were shot down or suppressed.