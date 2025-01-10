In December, the Cabinet of Ministers additionally financed one hundred brigades for 25-27 million each - Shmyhal

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 13630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138426 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122502 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130535 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131157 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165918 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109797 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160012 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113900 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72496 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124323 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122780 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67176 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 81610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138432 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160015 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187986 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177335 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122780 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124323 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141000 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132790 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150183 views
In December, the Cabinet of Ministers additionally financed one hundred brigades for 25-27 million each - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24103 views

In December, the government additionally financed 100 brigades for UAH 25-27 million each on the instructions of the President. The funds were used to purchase drones, spare parts, and maintain combat capability.

In December, the Cabinet of Ministers, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, additionally financed one hundred brigades for 25-27 million each. The process of additional funding will continue in January.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in parliament on Friday, UNN reports .

Details

So, in December, the President of Ukraine instructed the government to fund the brigades directly in an enhanced mode. The government adopted the relevant resolutions together with the Ministry of Defense, a decision was made, and in December the funding for one hundred combat brigades was between 25-27 million hryvnias in addition to personal income tax, in addition. Accordingly, the brigades received the funds. This approach continues in the first quarter, i.e. in January

- Shmygal said. 

Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk noted that the funds were allocated not only for the purchase of drones, but also for the purchase of spare parts and to maintain military units in a combat-ready state.

This means that as of today, the amount of money that will be allocated directly from the general budget to the brigades, together with their personal income tax, which was previously the case, will amount to more than UAH 30 million per brigade per month.

- Havryliuk said. 

Recall

In December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to increase funding for the brigades by an order of magnitude.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

