In December, the Cabinet of Ministers additionally financed one hundred brigades for 25-27 million each - Shmyhal

In December, the Cabinet of Ministers, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, additionally financed one hundred brigades for 25-27 million each. The process of additional funding will continue in January.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in parliament on Friday, UNN reports .

Details

So, in December, the President of Ukraine instructed the government to fund the brigades directly in an enhanced mode. The government adopted the relevant resolutions together with the Ministry of Defense, a decision was made, and in December the funding for one hundred combat brigades was between 25-27 million hryvnias in addition to personal income tax, in addition. Accordingly, the brigades received the funds. This approach continues in the first quarter, i.e. in January - Shmygal said.

Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk noted that the funds were allocated not only for the purchase of drones, but also for the purchase of spare parts and to maintain military units in a combat-ready state.

This means that as of today, the amount of money that will be allocated directly from the general budget to the brigades, together with their personal income tax, which was previously the case, will amount to more than UAH 30 million per brigade per month. - Havryliuk said.

Recall

In December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to increase funding for the brigades by an order of magnitude.