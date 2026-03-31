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"I am not a supporter of harsh measures": Syrskyi named a way to resolve the issue of AWOL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3350 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposes creating proper service conditions and humane treatment instead of strengthening sanctions.

"I am not a supporter of harsh measures": Syrskyi named a way to resolve the issue of AWOL

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi believes that the solution to the problem of unauthorized abandonment of a unit (AWOL) lies in creating proper conditions at all stages of military personnel's service, stating that he is not a supporter of harsh measures, as he said in an interview on the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

"In general, a lot has been done to ensure that military personnel who, for various reasons, left their military units, i.e., went AWOL, return again. All conditions have been created, and many of our military personnel return daily to reserve battalions, where they are assigned to their or not their units, to other units," Syrskyi noted.

You know that I am not a supporter of such harsh measures. In my opinion, our legislation is already strict enough and treats everyone who violates this law. Here, simply, let's say, I see this process in maximizing the creation of conditions so that there are fewer AWOLs at all stages from mobilization

- Syrskyi pointed out in response to the interviewer's clarification on whether stricter punishment for AWOL is effective.

When asked what else could be done, the Commander-in-Chief said: "Well, first, to make the conditions for mobilization more... perhaps the word 'comfortable' is not quite suitable." "But we understand that the main reason for unauthorized abandonment of units is not unwillingness to serve, but fear for one's life. Well, of course, this is natural. So, the process, let's say, of changes, radical changes in life, when a person enters a TCC, then a training center, where they undergo training, so that it happens as painlessly as possible, so that at all stages everyone who works with mobilized people, meaning TCC personnel, simply performs their duties and treats these people humanely with a full understanding of the word," Syrskyi noted.

"That is, so that there are no insults there, no formalism. (...) Everyone wants to be treated humanely. Such humane treatment should be at all stages. Then, I think, there will be much fewer problems," the Commander-in-Chief continued.

And added: "Well, and, of course, normal conditions are created. We are doing this. We are constantly trying, and the President of Ukraine, and the Minister of Defense, the command of the Armed Forces, we are trying our best to create normal conditions."

Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"14.01.26, 13:20 • 10949 views

Julia Shramko

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