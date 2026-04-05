Hungary's future government will adopt a "pragmatic" approach to Russia - Magyar

The main political opponent of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the leader of the opposition "Tisza" party Péter Magyar, stated that his future government would adhere to a "pragmatic" approach towards Russia. He said this in an interview with the Associated Press, writes UNN.

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Magyar condemned the current Hungarian government's rapprochement with Moscow, as well as reports of Russian special services interfering in elections in favor of Orbán.

At the same time, he stated that his future government would adhere to a "pragmatic approach towards Russia."

"Pragmatism means that we do not interfere in Russia's internal affairs, and they do not interfere in ours. We are two sovereign countries and respect each other, but we don't necessarily have to like each other," the opposition politician said.

Pragmatism means that we do not interfere in Russia's internal affairs, and they do not interfere in ours. We are two sovereign countries and respect each other, but we don't necessarily have to like each other - said Magyar.

In addition, Magyar criticized the Orbán government for its inability to diversify its energy balance and advocated for new agreements and the construction of new infrastructure to supply oil and gas from other sources to Hungary.

However, according to him, "this does not mean that we should stop using Russian oil tomorrow."

"This means that EU resources should be used rationally," he added.

Magyar's party leads Orban by 19% according to new polls - Bloomberg