How to properly bake Easter paska - a priest's explanation 7 April 2026

On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians traditionally bake paskas (Easter breads). At the same time, there are many folk beliefs and questions surrounding this process: when exactly to bake, whether it is obligatory to do so on Maundy Thursday, and whether the hostess's mood matters. Father Ivan Pohreda, a priest of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and rector of St. Nicholas Church, told UNN journalist more about this.

Details

According to the priest, paskas are traditionally baked during the last week of Great Lent - Holy Week. However, there are certain recommendations: it is not advisable to bake on Good Friday, as it is a day of strict fasting and spiritual concentration, when believers remember the suffering and death of Jesus Christ. The most appropriate days are Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday. At the same time, other days of Holy Week are also acceptable if it is convenient for the family. Thus, the widespread belief that paska should be baked exclusively on Maundy Thursday is not a strict church rule.

Paskas are baked throughout Holy Week, but it is not recommended to do so on Friday. It is best on Thursday or Saturday. - explains Father Ivan Pohreda.

How to make a delicious Easter cake: three recipes for every taste

The priest emphasizes that not only the baking process itself but also the inner mood of the person matters. Paska should be prepared with peace in the heart, calmness, and sincerity. It is believed that work done with love and attention brings a better result - both in a spiritual and everyday sense.

A person should do their work with inspiration and attention. Especially when it comes to preparing paska for a great holiday. It is important to put sincerity and respect into it. - emphasized the rector of St. Nicholas Church.

Separately, the priest also commented on popular folk beliefs about the mood during baking. Hostesses often avoid quarrels, noise, or even bad thoughts, considering this a guarantee of a successful paska.

Traditionally, before starting to cook, hostesses pray, asking for God's blessing. Most often, they say the "Our Father" prayer. We ask God that the food turns out well and is beneficial to those who will consume it - for strength and health. - says Father Ivan Pohreda.

Father Ivan also explained the symbolic meaning of paska in the Christian tradition.

Paska has a deep spiritual meaning in the Christian tradition. It is associated with the events of the Last Supper and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Once, paskas were simple unleavened breads, but over time they became richer and more festive. Despite this, their meaning remained unchanged - they symbolize the joy of the Resurrection and new life. Christ did not abolish the old, but filled it with new meaning. For us, paska has become a symbol of the Lord's Resurrection. - concludes the rector of the church.

The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts