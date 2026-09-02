How to preserve the harvest until spring: storage rules for potatoes, carrots, beets, onions, cabbage, and pumpkins

Growing a good harvest in the garden is only half the job. In autumn, an equally important stage begins: vegetables must be properly prepared and placed in storage. If you make a basic mistake, potatoes may sprout or turn green, carrots may wilt, onions may rot, and cabbage may quickly lose its marketable appearance.

The main mistake gardeners make is trying to store the entire harvest in the same way. In fact, different crops require different temperatures and humidity levels. Carrots, beets, and cabbage need cold and high humidity; onions and garlic need cooler and significantly drier air; while pumpkins and winter squash, on the contrary, do not like temperatures close to zero. UNN found out how to do this properly and preserve the harvest.

When to harvest for winter storage

Only fully mature, healthy vegetables should be set aside for long-term storage. Specimens damaged by a shovel or pitchfork, frostbitten, cracked, affected by rot or pests are best used first.

Whenever possible, potatoes, onions, garlic, pumpkins, and other crops that must be dry before storage should be harvested in dry weather. It is important not to throw vegetables into buckets or crates: impacts and unnoticed damage to the skin become gateways for infections and shorten their storage life. Before placing carrots and beets in the cellar, remove their tops. The greens continue to evaporate water and draw it from the root, causing it to wilt more quickly.

It is not necessary to wash the entire harvest before placing it in the cellar. For potatoes and root vegetables, it is enough to carefully remove clumps of soil and allow the surface to dry. If vegetables are washed before being stored in the refrigerator, they must be thoroughly dried. Excess surface moisture promotes the development of mold and rot.

At what temperature and humidity should the new harvest be stored?

Home vegetable supplies can conventionally be divided into three groups.

Carrots, beets, cabbage, turnips, parsnips, and most other root vegetables are best stored in a cold, humid environment. The guideline is approximately 0…+4 °C and relative humidity of around 90–95%. This is why a properly equipped cellar is well suited for them.

Onions and garlic require drier air. For edible onions, professional storage facilities use temperatures around zero and humidity of approximately 65–70%. At home, well-dried onions can also be stored at room temperature if the place is dry and well ventilated.

Pumpkins and winter varieties of squash with hard skins require considerably warmer conditions—approximately +10…+15 °C in a dry room. Ordinary young zucchini are not considered crops suitable for long-term winter storage: even under favorable conditions, their storage life is much shorter.

How to prepare a cellar or basement for overwintering vegetables

Before bringing the new harvest into storage, the facility must be cleared of remnants of last year's vegetables and cleaned of rubbish and organic debris. Crates, shelves, and hard surfaces are cleaned, washed if necessary, and treated with a product approved for such surfaces, after which the room is completely dried.

Special attention should be paid to ventilation. Vegetables remain "alive" after harvesting: they breathe and release heat, water vapor, and carbon dioxide. Therefore, they need air exchange, which proper ventilation in the cellar or above-ground vegetable store will provide. In addition, it is worth remembering that crates should not be placed directly on a damp floor or right up against the walls. A small gap improves air circulation and makes it possible to spot condensation or mold more quickly.

To monitor conditions in the storage facility, gardeners recommend purchasing two inexpensive devices—a thermometer and a hygrometer. They will help monitor the air temperature and humidity in the storage area.

How to store potatoes

It is best to dig up potatoes intended for winter storage after the foliage has died back and the tuber skins have toughened. It is not advisable to take the entire harvest straight to a cold cellar. Potatoes need what is known as a "quarantine": for approximately two weeks, the tubers should be kept in a dark, ventilated place at a temperature of roughly +10…+16 °C and high humidity. During this time, minor skin damage partially heals. The potatoes are then sorted and moved to the cellar or vegetable storage facility.

The temperature for this vegetable should be maintained within +4…+7 °C. In addition, potatoes need high humidity and complete darkness. At excessively high temperatures, tubers sprout and wilt more quickly. Excessively low temperatures promote the conversion of some of the starch into sugars, causing potatoes to become sweetish and darken more during frying.

Light is especially undesirable for potatoes. Greening is caused by the formation of chlorophyll, but exposure to light can simultaneously increase the level of natural glycoalkaloids. Therefore, tubers are kept in opaque boxes, containers, or bags that allow air to pass through but protect them from light.

Under good conditions, late potato varieties can be stored for several months, and some until spring. Their storage life depends largely on the variety.

How to store carrots

Carrots lose water much faster than onions or pumpkins, so the gardener’s main task is to prevent the roots from drying out.

After harvesting, the carrot tops are removed, and damaged, cracked, or affected carrots are set aside for quick use. The optimal conditions for long-term storage are a temperature of around 0…+3 °C and very high relative humidity, approximately 90–95% or higher. Under controlled conditions, carrots can be stored for several months.

For a home cellar, one of the simplest methods is to place the roots in boxes or buckets in layers and cover them with clean, slightly damp sand. The sand should be damp, not wet: water on the surface of the vegetables creates favorable conditions for rot.

In the refrigerator, it is more convenient to keep a small amount of carrots in a perforated bag or a container that reduces moisture loss without allowing condensation to accumulate.

How to store beets

Table beets also do well in a cold and very humid storage area. The optimal conditions are similar to those for carrots: approximately 0…+3 °C and high humidity.

The tops are removed from the vegetables before storage, but it is important not to damage the root itself. Under proper conditions, beets can be stored for approximately three to five months.

In household gardens, beets are often placed on top of potatoes. This is acceptable because both crops require similar cold conditions. However, one should not expect beets to automatically draw excess moisture from the potatoes and protect the harvest from rotting. Stable temperature, the absence of condensation, and regular inspection are much more important.

How to store onions

Before winter storage, onions must ripen fully and dry thoroughly. They are harvested when the neck and outer scales have dried. It is recommended to dry them further for approximately two to four weeks.

The main enemy of onions is excessive moisture. In damp air, bulbs leave dormancy more quickly, sprout, and face a higher risk of rot. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection recommends maintaining humidity at no more than approximately 75%. In a cold storage area, edible onions can be kept at around 0 °C with low humidity. If such a room is unavailable, well-dried onions may be stored at home at a temperature of around +18…+20 °C.

For long-term storage, nets, shallow boxes, baskets, paper bags with holes, or traditional braids are suitable. Airtight polyethylene bags are a poor option: moisture accumulates inside. Storage life depends heavily on the variety. Pungent, fully ripened varieties generally keep longer than sweet ones.

How to store garlic

Garlic also needs thorough drying. Its readiness for storage can be determined by the dry, papery outer skins. For long-term storage, cold, dry, and well-ventilated conditions are best. The optimal temperature range is approximately 0…+3 °C with humidity below 70%.

Garlic can be stored in nets, slatted crates, or hanging bunches. Softneck varieties can last up to nine months under good conditions, while hardneck varieties usually keep for less time—approximately up to six months.

How to Store Cabbage

For winter supplies, late-maturing varieties of white cabbage with firm, dense heads are best suited. Damaged, cracked, or diseased heads should not be kept for long-term storage.

Cabbage needs cold and high humidity: the target is approximately 0…+2 °C and about 90–95% relative humidity. Under good conditions, late cabbage can be stored for several months.

In a cellar, place the heads on shelves or in crates so that air can circulate between them. The outer leaves can be left on to provide additional protection for the head. If polymer bags or film are used, do not create an airtight covering with constant condensation. To maintain humidity, it is better to use perforated or loosely closed bags.

Pumpkins and Winter Squash: Why They Should Not Be Stored with Potatoes

Pumpkins and winter squash varieties with firm, fully matured skins are a separate group. They do not need a cold, damp cellar. It is better to store them in a dry room at approximately +10…+15 °C. Temperatures below approximately +7 °C may cause chilling injury. Depending on the variety, winter squash can last from two to six months, while pumpkins keep for several months on average.

The fruits should be fully mature, with firm skins and no bruises or cracks. When harvesting, it is advisable to leave the stem attached. Ordinary young squash with tender skins do not have these properties and are not intended for winter storage lasting several months.

Can Vegetables Be Stored in an Apartment?

A glazed loggia or balcony is suitable only if it is possible to prevent the harvest from freezing there. In freezing weather, an ordinary box on a balcony does not protect potatoes or carrots. An insulated container or thermal cabinet is needed, and it is advisable to place a thermometer inside. Root vegetables lose their structure and spoil quickly after freezing and thawing.

A dry pantry is primarily suitable for well-dried onions, garlic, pumpkins, and winter squash. For carrots, beets, and cabbage, ordinary room temperature is too high for long-term storage.

A refrigerator is convenient for small quantities of carrots, beets, and other root vegetables. To prevent them from wilting, use perforated bags or suitable vegetable compartments.

Which Vegetables Should Not Be Stored Together

Another reason supplies spoil quickly is improper proximity.

It is advisable not to keep carrots, cabbage, and some other vegetables next to large quantities of apples and other fruits that actively release ethylene. This gas accelerates the aging of some vegetables, may worsen the taste of carrots, and stimulate undesirable changes during storage.

Onions and garlic are also best kept separate from very moist root vegetables: the optimal humidity for onions is significantly lower than for carrots or beets.

How Long Can a Home Harvest Be Stored?

The storage periods always depend on the variety, maturity, damage sustained during harvesting, and the actual temperature in the storage area.

Under near-optimal conditions, carrots can be stored for approximately 4–8 months, beets for 3–5 months, late cabbage for about 3–5 months, potatoes for approximately 4–9 months, and onions and garlic for several months. This is not a guarantee for every home cellar, but a guideline for good conditions.

In practice, the temperature in a home basement changes over the winter, so the harvest should be inspected at least once every one to two weeks. Rotten, wet, sprouted, or suspicious vegetables should be removed immediately.

The Most Common Mistakes Gardeners Make That Cause the Harvest to Spoil

This most often happens because vegetables are placed in storage while warm or wet, damaged specimens are left together with healthy ones, onions are kept in a damp cellar, potatoes are exposed to light, carrots are stored in air that is too dry, and pumpkins are kept in a cold basement.

That is why, in order to preserve the harvest ripe and tasty throughout the autumn and winter, it is necessary to divide it into groups according to its requirements for temperature and humidity. Vegetables should be properly prepared for storage, and supplies in the cellar or pantry should be checked regularly. Under these conditions, a significant portion of the autumn harvest can indeed last until the end of winter or spring.

Reminder

Earlier, we wrote that drought amid high temperatures can damage the harvest and winter crops.