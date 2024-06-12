Head of KCMA Popko: Kyiv air defense repelled enemy missile attack, city not damaged

An enemy missile attack on Kyiv was repelled by air defense. The city was left without casualties and destruction. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers struck again at the capital of Ukraine.

The combined attack, which included X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, created a difficult situation for Kyiv.

The missiles were approaching the city from the south in several waves, accompanied by enemy attack drones. However, thanks to the extraordinary professionalism and skills of the air defense soldiers, all air targets were destroyed, saving the city from serious consequences.

The air raid in Kyiv lasted almost two hours, but thanks to the effective work of air defense, the city remained free of casualties and damage.

The number and type of missiles is being updated.

No damage in capital as a result of another air strike - KCSA