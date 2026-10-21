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He coordinated strikes on Dnipro and Odesa and was preparing a terrorist attack: an 18-year-old Russian agent detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The SBU detained an Odesa resident who coordinated strikes on Odesa and Dnipro and was preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

He coordinated strikes on Dnipro and Odesa and was preparing a terrorist attack: an 18-year-old Russian agent detained in Kyiv

The counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in Kyiv who was directing the enemy’s massive strikes on Odesa and Dnipro, as well as preparing a terrorist attack in the capital. This was reported by the SBU press center, according to UNN.

Details

The detainee turned out to be an 18-year-old Odesa resident recruited by the enemy. According to the investigation, in August this year he directed a Russian strike at a logistics postal terminal in Odesa.

The suspect passed the coordinates of a critically important hub to the Russians, which was subsequently attacked by the aggressor country’s jet-powered drones. Later, acting on orders from the Russian Federation, the agent arrived in Kyiv to prepare a terrorist attack. After arriving in the capital, he installed a hidden video camera with a power bank opposite the home of a potential victim. The device was disguised as a juice box covered with tree bark. With the help of the "video trap," the Russians hoped to track the Kyiv resident’s daily routine and movements. To download the recorded files and transmit them to the enemy, the suspect took the camera home

- the SBU statement said.

The perpetrator was detained shortly before he was supposed to send the "report" to Russian intelligence officers. The investigation established that the suspect had been recruited by the Russians after, having been dismissed from one of Odesa’s post offices, he sought "easy" earnings in Telegram channels.

Alongside directing the attack on the logistics hub, the agent monitored the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and defense enterprises in the Odesa region. He also traveled by train to Dnipro, where he reconnoitered for the enemy the coordinates provided to him. During searches of the detainee’s premises, a disguised video camera and a smartphone containing evidence of work for the Russian Federation were seized

- the SBU reported.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is currently in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Reminder

The Security Service and the National Police of Ukraine detained two repeat offenders for preparing terrorist attacks in central Kyiv on orders from the Russian Federation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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