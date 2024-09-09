ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
HACCU extends Knyazev's duties until November 9

HACCU extends Knyazev's duties until November 9

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12460 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the term of office of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev until November 9. Knyazev is accused of taking a bribe in a particularly large amount for making a decision in favor of a businessman.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has extended the term of office until November 9 for former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev, who is accused of taking a bribe in a particularly large amount, UNN reports .

"To grant the prosecutor's motion to extend the term of the duties imposed on the accused Knyazev. To extend the duties imposed on the accused Knyazev," the judge said.

Among his duties:

⦁ arrive at the first call;

⦁ not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the prosecutor or court;

⦁ report changes of residence and/or employment;

⦁ restrictions on communication with witnesses;

⦁ deposit documents authorizing travel abroad;

The term of his duties is until November 9.

Addendum

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev is a defendant in a bribery case. According to the NABU, the funds were provided by the owner of the Finance and Credit group for making a decision in his favor.

In order to prevent the loss of shares, in early March 2023, the businessman, according to the NABU, colluded with a lawyer who had ties to the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

In March-April 2023, he transferred $2.7 million to the lawyer ($1.8 million to the head and judges of the Supreme Court, the rest as "payment" for intermediary services), NABU reported.

On May 15, 2023, while receiving the second tranche of $450,000, the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and a lawyer were caught red-handed. The next day they were notified of suspicion. The case has now been referred to court.

In January 2024, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev was granted bail after the court reduced it yesterday.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

