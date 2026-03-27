Great Britain allocates $133 million for air defense for Ukraine

Great Britain has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which provides for an additional more than 133 million dollars to strengthen air defense. This was reported by the British government, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the funding will be aimed at protecting Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure and front-line positions from Russian air attacks.

"As Putin continues his disgusting attacks on Ukraine, my message is simple – Great Britain's support will not waver," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to him, the new aid package will protect millions of Ukrainians from strikes on cities and residential buildings.

"This vital air defense package will help protect millions of people in Ukraine from Russia's barbaric attacks," he emphasized.

Britain has four military equipment repair bases in Ukraine - Reuters

The British government clarified that the new funding brings the total amount of air defense aid provided to Ukraine over the past two months to almost $800 million.

British Defense Minister John Healey noted that Ukraine continues to resist massive attacks and needs increased protection.

"This will provide Ukraine with critical air defense assets to protect civilians, cities and critical infrastructure from ongoing Russian attacks," he said.

London also emphasized that the new package is part of a broader strategy to support Ukraine and pressure Russia. In particular, it was previously announced that British military personnel would be able to inspect vessels of the so-called "shadow fleet" in British waters.

The new package complements previous aid of more than $660 million, announced in February, which included the supply of more than a thousand missiles, as well as funding for the rapid production of interceptors.

In addition, Great Britain participates in international initiatives to support Ukraine, in particular in the format of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine together with NATO allies.

The government emphasizes that the total level of military aid to Ukraine from Great Britain is about $4 billion per year and will remain at this level "for as long as it takes."

Britain allocated £500 million for air defense and assistance to Ukraine's energy system - Starmer