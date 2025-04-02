Gold vs. currencies: KIT Group analysts explain how Ukrainians can save money amid instability

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10474 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98058 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162332 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102621 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338895 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171782 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143735 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195791 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124300 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108060 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Gold vs. currencies: KIT Group analysts explain how Ukrainians can save money amid instability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8426 views

Experts advise diversifying assets, buying gold for long-term goals (from 5 years), and choosing freely convertible currencies for short-term savings.

Gold vs. currencies: KIT Group analysts explain how Ukrainians can save money amid instability

Gold prices in Ukraine are rising almost three times faster than the dollar exchange rate. However, analysts warn that precious metals are not always the best tool for saving money.

This is stated in the review of investment opportunities in an unstable market by "Obozrevatel".

Experts of KIT Group, one of the largest operators of the Ukrainian foreign exchange market, advise Ukrainians to avoid excessive concentration of any assets and focus on diversification.

"Banking metals (in particular, gold) analysts suggest buying for long-term expenses (for example, if you plan to buy an apartment in at least five years or if it is about your own "pension savings")", analysts of KIT Group told journalists. They advised the following proportion for long-term savings with a horizon of at least five years: 50–60% – banking metals, 10–20% – crypto assets, 20–40% – freely convertible currencies, such as the US dollar, euro, British pound, etc.

In the shorter term, for example, for purchases in two to three years, KIT Group experts do not advise betting on gold.

"I just don't see an adequate tool for individuals to invest in gold," confirms Oleksandr Parashchiy, head of the analytical department of Concorde Capital. - If we look at the exchange rates for banking metals offered by banks, we will see that the difference between the purchase and sale price reaches 25-30%. That is, you can conditionally buy for 100, and sell for 70-75. How much does it have to grow to "recoup" its funds?"

As an example, Obozrevatel journalists cite the current gold quotes for individuals of one of the largest banks in Ukraine: you can buy one gram of gold for UAH 5,360, but sell it for UAH 3,960. This difference in exchange rates actually makes this tool extremely unprofitable. Parashchiy reminds that the rapid growth of gold now does not guarantee that it will always happen. On the contrary, the period of growth may soon end.

Therefore, for medium-term savings for expensive purchases, such as cars, real estate and other similar expensive goals, with a horizon of two to three years, KIT Group analysts advise choosing a portfolio of freely convertible currencies and even stablecoins based on them. "Despite the current turbulence in international financial markets, these assets still provide a good balance between liquidity and reliability, which qualitatively distinguishes them from the hryvnia," KIT Group clarified.

Analysts also draw attention to another important detail - the danger of keeping savings at home (even if it is currency) in view of the risks of their loss. First of all, these are security risks: accidents, fires, theft, etc.

"The best choice is to keep funds in bank currency accounts with constant access or in protected bank vaults. Or even in another non-physical form - in currency stablecoins, which can be kept in virtual wallets or deposited at interest on reliable international platforms," KIT Group advised.

Hryvnia instruments remain a controversial way to save money. Bankers assure that now the yield of short-term hryvnia deposits may exceed the official inflation, although they admit that they will not cover the devaluation percentages from deposits. And KIT Group advises to refrain from accumulating hryvnia - to have it only for current expenses and as a small reserve for unforeseen situations.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Ukraine
