German Defense Minister Pistorius: leak of German officers' talks was due to one man's mistake

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13164 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 38719 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34346 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 192596 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176761 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172002 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248641 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154450 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371488 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 2266 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 38719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 192597 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 157843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176761 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6462 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17841 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18619 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26870 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34871 views
German Defense Minister Pistorius: leak of German officers' talks was due to one man's mistake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27473 views

An individual German officer's use of an unsecured data link during a conversation about Taurus missiles from Singapore allowed the conversation to be intercepted.

German Defense Minister Pistorius: leak of German officers' talks was due to one man's mistake

According to the initial investigation, the reason for the Russian interception of the conversation of Bundeswehr officers about Taurus missiles was "individual error". This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday, March 5, writes UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Pistorius explained that the error was the fault of one of the participants in the conversation who, participating from Singapore, used an "unsecured data channel," i.e. a cell phone or Wi-Fi network, to connect.

According to Pistorius, the conversation between the four officers took place as prescribed via the Webex internet platform, secure versions of which the German armed forces use for such conversations.

At the same time, the minister ruled out the possibility that a Russian spy took part in the conversation without being noticed by anyone. The head of the FRG military department also pointed out that the conversation between Bundeswehr officers took place during the Singapore Airshow, which was attended by many high-ranking European military officers. "Such an event under such conditions is a real boon for Russian intelligence services," Boris Pistorius claimed. According to him, the hotels used for the event are subject to extensive but pinpointed wiretapping, while access to the Webex conference by German officers was a "fluke.

The head of the German Defense Ministry said that preliminary disciplinary investigations have been launched against all four participants in the conversation, but, according to him, "personal consequences are not on the agenda at the moment." Pistorius emphasized that he "will not sacrifice any of his best officers for Putin's games.

Based on the results of the preliminary investigation, a decision should be made as to whether disciplinary proceedings will actually take place. For example, it should be ascertained whether there were aspects of the conversation that should not have been discussed through the platform used.

Supplement

On March 1, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian propaganda resource RT, published a 38-minute audio recording of "high-ranking Bundeswehr officers" discussing the possibility of Taurus missile strikes. 

Later, the German Defense Ministry acknowledged the fact of the intercepted conversation, but did not comment on its content. 

The British newspaper The Sunday Times wrote on March 3 that on February 19, the head of the German Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerharz, while at a hotel in Singapore, used the wiretap-proof Webex software on his smartphone while discussing sensitive military information via videoconference.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly opposed the transfer of Taurus missiles to Kiev . According to the German prime minister, control over the use of Taurus missiles would require sending German military personnel to Ukraine, but this step is ruled out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
