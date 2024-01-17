German Bundestag does not support the call to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Members of the German parliament did not support the opposition's motion to demand that the government transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, UNN reports citing the German Bundestag.

Thus, MPs voted against a draft resolution calling on the Bundestag to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles. The draft resolution was rejected in a roll call vote with 485 votes against, 178 votes in favor, and 3 abstentions.

Addendum

On January 2, after another shelling by the Russian Federation, the Bundestag again called for a Taurus to be given to Ukraine.