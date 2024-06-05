General Staff: today there are already 64 clashes, the enemy is not slowing down in the Pokrovsky direction

There have already been 64 clashes at the front today, and the Russian occupiers are not slowing down in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 16:00 on June 5, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 64 military clashes have occurred along the entire front line. the pressure of the Russian occupiers along the entire front line does not decrease. The enemy is looking for ways to push our units out of their positions - reported in the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows::

The Russian occupiers continue their active actions in the Siversky Direction. The number of military clashes here has increased to six. Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and two are still ongoing near Verkhnekamyansky and Razdolovka.

In the Kramatorsk Direction, Russian troops continue to try to move forward in the areas of Kalinovka and Alabastrova station – fighting continues. The total number of them in the direction has increased to nine.

The enemy does not slow down in the Pokrovsky Direction. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have already repelled 12 assault actions of the invaders. Five more are continuing. The enemy continues attacks near Yevgenyevka and in four locations near the village of Sokol.

The enemy continues to attack in the Vremivsky Direction. All six clashes are in the area of Urozhaynoye, half of them continue.

In the Prydniprovsky Direction, Russian terrorists are again dropping aerial bombs – this time a total of six Kabivs fell in the Tokarevka and Dneprovsky areas.

In other areas, according to the General Staff, there are no special changes.

"Ukrainian soldiers are taking the necessary measures to deplete the enemy's offensive potential," the General Staff stressed.

