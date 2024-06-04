In Kharkiv region, more than 11 thousand people were evacuated from the north of the region and the Volchansky direction - Sinegubov

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74701 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139737 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144805 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239123 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171815 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163658 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147934 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219658 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112951 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206194 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110421 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 35604 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 54282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106213 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 53412 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239128 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206197 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232273 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219427 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9822 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 17145 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110421 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158490 views
In Kharkiv region, more than 11 thousand people were evacuated from the north of the region and the Volchansky direction - Sinegubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15232 views

More than 11 thousand people were evacuated from the frontline cities of the Kharkiv region and temporarily placed in dormitories, another 10 thousand places were reserved so that evacuees could be accommodated.

In total, 11 thousand people were evacuated from the frontline cities of Kharkiv region, they are being placed in dormitories of higher educational institutions. At the moment, about 10 thousand more places have been reserved for evacuees. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

We evacuated more than 11 thousand people from the North and from the Volchansky direction. We use dormitories of higher educational institutions to temporarily accommodate people there

Sinegubov says.

According to him, some people are looking for housing on their own, some travel outside the city of Kharkiv and choose rural areas in the region, and some share of people leave the Kharkiv region altogether, but this is a small percentage.

We have reserved about 10 thousand more places in the city of Kharkiv for an emergency

he added.

Recall

The russians are constantly shelling Kharkiv region, in particular, 30 guided aerial bombs were dropped yesterday, there are victims, and private buildings were also destroyed.

Not only to protect Kharkiv: the United States explained the limits of permitted strikes on the Russian Federation31.05.24, 18:20 • 23776 views

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

