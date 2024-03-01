$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 13063 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 38296 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34131 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 192141 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176440 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171884 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218446 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248621 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154430 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371482 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

General Staff: Russians concentrate military efforts on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30765 views

Russians focused their military efforts primarily on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka frontlines, conducting more than half of all attacks in these areas.

General Staff: Russians concentrate military efforts on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions

Russians concentrated their military efforts on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions. More than half of all enemy attacks took place in these areas of the front. This is evidenced by the data of the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, reports UNN.

Details

Over the last day, 73 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 79 air strikes, fired 62 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- the General Staff calculated.

It is noted that the enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Kupyansk, Orikhiv and Kherson sectors on Friday.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled six enemy attacks. In particular, the occupants attacked with the support of aviation near the settlements of Terny, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

Occupants are trying to seize two settlements in the Bakhmut sector, fighting continues - Yevlash29.02.24, 15:28 • 30660 views

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy 4 times. The invaders tried to improve their position near Bohdanivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Russians are pressing absolutely along the entire strip around Avdiivka - Zhorin01.03.24, 21:20 • 28279 views

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near Berdychiv, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region. Here, the Russian army tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times.

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate elite occupant assault group in Avdiivka sector01.03.24, 21:46 • 27766 views

It is also noted that on Friday, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Missile troops also hit the area where enemy military equipment was concentrated, as well as two artillery systems, three command posts and three ammunition depots.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

