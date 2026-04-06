General Staff confirms damage to enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft near Crimea

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Be-12 anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in the Kacha area of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, UNN reports.

Damage to the Be-12 anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in the Kacha area of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea has been confirmed. The extent of the damage is being clarified. - the General Staff's report states.

Additionally

In addition, the General Staff confirmed damage to the oil loading infrastructure of the "Sheskharis" oil terminal (Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia). Hits on the target and a large-scale fire on the terminal's territory were recorded.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

SBU and Defense Forces hit an oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk