General Staff confirms damage to enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft near Crimea

$43.650.1650.310.14
ukenru
03:34 PM • 2166 views
MP Kachnyi suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 8866 views
How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine
01:34 PM • 12428 views
Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees
12:42 PM • 12725 views
The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts
April 6, 09:58 AM • 17300 views
Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote
April 6, 08:23 AM • 24845 views
Diesel in Ukraine sharply increased in price over the weekend: where is the cheapest place to refuel on April 6
April 6, 06:00 AM • 27610 views
Artemis II entered the Moon's sphere of influence for the first time in 50 yearsVideo
April 6, 04:08 AM • 31111 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
April 5, 11:39 AM • 54592 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 94797 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
5m/s
68%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Germany, a vial labeled "Polonium-210" was found during an Easter egg huntPhotoApril 6, 09:47 AM • 8826 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhotoApril 6, 10:09 AM • 25016 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideo10:58 AM • 12398 views
Kate Middleton appeared at a public Easter celebration after a difficult diagnosis11:25 AM • 7680 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 15377 views
Publications
How to properly prune grapes in spring and autumn to get a bountiful harvestPhoto04:13 PM • 198 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?Photo11:53 AM • 15389 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhotoApril 6, 10:09 AM • 25027 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 119865 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 119842 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
France
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideo10:58 AM • 12407 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 32706 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 46223 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 47164 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 58481 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Forbes
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

General Staff confirms damage to enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft near Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Defense forces hit a Be-12 anti-submarine aircraft in the Kacha area. A hit and a large-scale fire were also recorded at the Sheshkharis oil terminal in the Russian Federation.

General Staff confirms damage to enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft near Crimea

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Be-12 anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in the Kacha area of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, UNN reports.

Damage to the Be-12 anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in the Kacha area of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea has been confirmed. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

- the General Staff's report states.

Additionally

In addition, the General Staff confirmed damage to the oil loading infrastructure of the "Sheskharis" oil terminal (Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia). Hits on the target and a large-scale fire on the terminal's territory were recorded.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

SBU and Defense Forces hit an oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk06.04.26, 17:51 • 1522 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Crimea