General Staff: 172 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest - in the Kurakhove sector

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27612 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160712 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134409 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141184 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170310 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139208 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138866 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83149 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106849 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109001 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170310 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186784 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138837 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136932 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153918 views
General Staff: 172 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest - in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15813 views

The General Staff reported 172 combat engagements over the day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the enemy launched 63 attacks. Defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region.

There were 172 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy made 63 attacks. Defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 8, UNN reports.

In the last day, 172 combat engagements were registered along the entire frontline. The Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remain the hottest spots

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, in total, the Russian aggressor launched four missile attacks (seven missiles), 72 air strikes (including 122 combat aircraft) and 1,508 kamikaze drone strikes at the positions of our troops and localities, fired 4,420 times at the positions of our troops and localities, 117 of them from multiple rocket launchers.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly struck three air defense facilities and six areas of enemy personnel and equipment concentration, a fuel and lubricants base, and destroyed an "Osa" SAM.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued active operations, with a total of six combat engagements taking place. The fighting took place in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 25 times. The invaders made their main efforts in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 20 occupants' attacks near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryany Forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our soldiers stopped four enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks with the support of aviation near the localities of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 26 assault and offensive actions. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Lysivka and Selydove, where it conducted more than half of the attacks. In addition, the occupiers' attempts to advance were stopped near Novotoretsk, Kalynove, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Mykolaivka in Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 37 times.

In the Vremivskyi direction, the aggressor made three assaults on our positions in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Donetsk region.

Two unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian units were repelled by the defenders of Ukrainian soil in the Orikhiv direction near Robotyno.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders severely stopped seven attempts of the occupants to advance to the borders occupied by Ukrainian troops.

There were no significant changes in the Huliaipilskyi and Siverskyi sectors. The enemy is constantly shelling civilian infrastructure and positions of our troops, using aviation.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of invaders were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

"The defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. According to available data, the Russian occupiers carried out 17 air strikes, using 24 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kursk region," the General Staff said.

As noted in the General Staff, our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line and in its rear.

The enemy lost 1340 troops and significant equipment08.10.24, 07:39 • 15254 views

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

