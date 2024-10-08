General Staff: 172 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest - in the Kurakhove sector

There were 172 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy made 63 attacks. Defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report as of 8 a.m. on October 8, UNN reports.

Yesterday, in total, the Russian aggressor launched four missile attacks (seven missiles), 72 air strikes (including 122 combat aircraft) and 1,508 kamikaze drone strikes at the positions of our troops and localities, fired 4,420 times at the positions of our troops and localities, 117 of them from multiple rocket launchers.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly struck three air defense facilities and six areas of enemy personnel and equipment concentration, a fuel and lubricants base, and destroyed an "Osa" SAM.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued active operations, with a total of six combat engagements taking place. The fighting took place in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 25 times. The invaders made their main efforts in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka.

On the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 20 occupants' attacks near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebryany Forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our soldiers stopped four enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks with the support of aviation near the localities of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 26 assault and offensive actions. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Lysivka and Selydove, where it conducted more than half of the attacks. In addition, the occupiers' attempts to advance were stopped near Novotoretsk, Kalynove, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Mykolaivka in Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 37 times.

In the Vremivskyi direction, the aggressor made three assaults on our positions in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, Donetsk region.

Two unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian units were repelled by the defenders of Ukrainian soil in the Orikhiv direction near Robotyno.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders severely stopped seven attempts of the occupants to advance to the borders occupied by Ukrainian troops.

There were no significant changes in the Huliaipilskyi and Siverskyi sectors. The enemy is constantly shelling civilian infrastructure and positions of our troops, using aviation.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of invaders were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

"The defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. According to available data, the Russian occupiers carried out 17 air strikes, using 24 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kursk region," the General Staff said.

As noted in the General Staff, our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line and in its rear.

