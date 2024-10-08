The enemy lost 1340 troops and significant equipment
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported enemy losses over the day: 1340 soldiers, 7 tanks, 30 armored personnel carriers and other equipment. The total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 662,970 people.
Terrorists lost 1340 soldiers during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 10/08/24:
- Personnel: 662 970(+1340).
- Tanks: 8940 (+7).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17740 (+30).
- Artillery systems: 19203 (+47).
- RSVP: 1223.
- Air defense equipment: 973 (+1).
- Airplanes: 368.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 16686 (+43).
- Cruise missiles: 2618 (+3).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26185 (+83).
- Special equipment: 3373 (+9).
General Staff: 120 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors07.10.24, 23:44 • 17779 views