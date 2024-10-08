The enemy lost 1340 troops and significant equipment

Terrorists lost 1340 soldiers during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 10/08/24:

- Personnel: 662 970(+1340).

- Tanks: 8940 (+7).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17740 (+30).

- Artillery systems: 19203 (+47).

- RSVP: 1223.

- Air defense equipment: 973 (+1).

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 16686 (+43).

- Cruise missiles: 2618 (+3).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26185 (+83).

- Special equipment: 3373 (+9).

