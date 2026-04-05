Gauleiter Saldo announced a ship with wheat sank in the Sea of Azov - one dead and missing

A "Volgo-Balt" type vessel, transporting wheat, crashed and sank in the Azov Sea. As a result of the incident, the senior assistant captain died, and there are missing persons. This was reported by the collaborator, appointed by Russia as the "governor" of the occupied part of Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, writes UNN.

Details

According to Saldo, the crew abandoned the ship and managed to reach the shore.

"Nine crew members, citizens of the Russian Federation, were found on the shore. One person, born in 1991 (senior assistant captain), died. The whereabouts of two more crew members remain unknown," he said.

Seafarers are provided with necessary medical and psychological assistance.

"The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, investigative measures are ongoing," Saldo added.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against Saldo for exporting grain to Syria and Egypt. The occupiers appropriated agricultural products worth over UAH 5.3 billion.