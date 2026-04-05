Gauleiter Saldo announced a ship with wheat sank in the Sea of Azov - one dead and missing

$43.8150.46
ukenru
April 5, 11:39 AM • 21725 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 55654 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 74301 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 99046 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 85239 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 89084 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 49100 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 100554 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 36177 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 80788 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
36%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced readiness to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there's a catchApril 5, 11:05 AM • 6866 views
Iran-linked group "Ashab al-Yamin" claims responsibility for terrorist attacks in Europe - FTApril 5, 11:27 AM • 40055 views
"Birds of Magyar" destroyed the first Russian satellite communication terminal "Spirit-030"VideoApril 5, 01:12 PM • 18634 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headline03:58 PM • 13870 views
A giant reservoir of water, three times larger than all oceans combined, has been discovered deep beneath the Earth's surfacePhoto04:26 PM • 11072 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 74300 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 89081 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 100552 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 80787 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 81274 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Aleksandar Vučić
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Serbia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headline03:58 PM • 14023 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 35439 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 37496 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 49176 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 63384 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Facebook
Starlink

Gauleiter Saldo announced a ship with wheat sank in the Sea of Azov - one dead and missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2406 views

A Volga-Balt type vessel carrying wheat sank in the Sea of Azov. One sailor died, nine were rescued, and two more crew members are missing.

Gauleiter Saldo announced a ship with wheat sank in the Sea of Azov - one dead and missing

A "Volgo-Balt" type vessel, transporting wheat, crashed and sank in the Azov Sea. As a result of the incident, the senior assistant captain died, and there are missing persons. This was reported by the collaborator, appointed by Russia as the "governor" of the occupied part of Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, writes UNN.

Details

According to Saldo, the crew abandoned the ship and managed to reach the shore.

"Nine crew members, citizens of the Russian Federation, were found on the shore. One person, born in 1991 (senior assistant captain), died. The whereabouts of two more crew members remain unknown," he said. 

Seafarers are provided with necessary medical and psychological assistance.

"The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, investigative measures are ongoing," Saldo added.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against Saldo for exporting grain to Syria and Egypt. The occupiers appropriated agricultural products worth over UAH 5.3 billion.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine