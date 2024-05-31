FT: EU may introduce new duties on goods from Russia and use the funds received to support Ukraine

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70348 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139058 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144153 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238088 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171477 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163473 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147790 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205773 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67526 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109709 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50467 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105433 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 47943 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219054 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 5570 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14051 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105433 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109709 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158312 views
FT: EU may introduce new duties on goods from Russia and use the funds received to support Ukraine

FT: EU may introduce new duties on goods from Russia and use the funds received to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20588 views

The EU is considering imposing import duties on Russian goods such as food, nuclear fuel and medicines to reduce Russia's export revenues and use the funds received to support Ukraine in the ongoing war.

EU countries are considering introducing import duties on Russian goods that are still imported without restrictions. The received income can be used to support Ukraine. This is reported by The Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details 

Among the goods that may be subject to a new duty are food products, nuclear fuel, and medicines. All this will cost approximately 42 billion euros. According to European Commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis, the proposal for new duties was initiated by Sweden.

Sweden has initiated a discussion on the wider application of duties on imports from Russia. We will conduct an assessment and inform the union members about possible further actions

- - said Dombrovkis. 

As stated, the Minister of International Cooperation and foreign trade of Sweden Johan Forssell West should reduce Russia's export revenues. Also, according to him, the new duties can help increase support for Ukraine.

A significant part of them goes to finance Vladimir Putin's war machine... I also think that the proceeds from these duties can be spent to help Ukraine win this war

- declared Forssell.

He also noted that his idea received broad support among colleagues in the EU. 

Japan extends trade sanctions against russia over invasion of Ukraine30.03.24, 05:38 • 103065 views

Addition

The publication noted that although the trade turnover between Russia and Europe fell sharply after the outbreak of the war, purchases of certain goods are still ongoing. In particular, we are talking about goods that are difficult to find from other suppliers, and this is also facilitated by the fear of Europeans to provoke interruptions in the world market.

At the same time, the FT stressed that The United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand have already imposed duties on many goods from Russia.

Recall

The EU Council adopted a resolution aimed at collecting increased tariffs on grain products imported from Russia and Belarus. We are talking about tariffs on imports of grain, oilseeds and their processed products from Russia and Belarus

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
financial-timesFinancial Times
new-zealandNew Zealand
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

