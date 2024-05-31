FT: EU may introduce new duties on goods from Russia and use the funds received to support Ukraine

EU countries are considering introducing import duties on Russian goods that are still imported without restrictions. The received income can be used to support Ukraine. This is reported by The Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

Among the goods that may be subject to a new duty are food products, nuclear fuel, and medicines. All this will cost approximately 42 billion euros. According to European Commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis, the proposal for new duties was initiated by Sweden.

Sweden has initiated a discussion on the wider application of duties on imports from Russia. We will conduct an assessment and inform the union members about possible further actions - - said Dombrovkis.

As stated, the Minister of International Cooperation and foreign trade of Sweden Johan Forssell West should reduce Russia's export revenues. Also, according to him, the new duties can help increase support for Ukraine.

A significant part of them goes to finance Vladimir Putin's war machine... I also think that the proceeds from these duties can be spent to help Ukraine win this war - declared Forssell.

He also noted that his idea received broad support among colleagues in the EU.

Addition

The publication noted that although the trade turnover between Russia and Europe fell sharply after the outbreak of the war, purchases of certain goods are still ongoing. In particular, we are talking about goods that are difficult to find from other suppliers, and this is also facilitated by the fear of Europeans to provoke interruptions in the world market.

At the same time, the FT stressed that The United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand have already imposed duties on many goods from Russia.

Recall

The EU Council adopted a resolution aimed at collecting increased tariffs on grain products imported from Russia and Belarus. We are talking about tariffs on imports of grain, oilseeds and their processed products from Russia and Belarus