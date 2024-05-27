French lawmakers begin two-week debate on euthanasia bill

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70212 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139040 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144134 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238054 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171469 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163468 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147785 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112943 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205758 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67294 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109660 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50205 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105386 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 47584 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238018 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231823 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219023 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 5249 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 13863 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105386 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109660 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158297 views
French lawmakers begin two-week debate on euthanasia bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20009 views

French lawmakers begin a two-week debate on a bill on euthanasia that would regulate medical and ethical standards for terminally ill patients.

The French parliament is beginning to debate a bill on euthanasia, which should regulate medical and ethical standards in the process of euthanasia for certain categories of terminally ill patients. UNN writes about this with reference to RFI.

Details

The French National Assembly begins a two-week discussion of the euthanasia bill in the first reading. During this time, it is planned to discuss medical technology, legal and ethical issues. The final vote on the bill is scheduled for June 11.

However, since the government has ruled out any accelerated procedure, the final text may take until the summer of 2025 - or even longer.

The original text of the draft law stated that euthanasia was available to people who suffered from a "serious and incurable disease with a short- or medium-term prognosis that threatens life" or is unbearable, they must be of legal age, and could freely and consciously express their wishes.

However, the members of the special committee removed the reference to a "short- or medium-term life-threatening condition," preferring the concept of an "advanced or terminal phase" of the disease.

This change was welcomed by the Association for the Right to Die with Dignity and by Rapporteur General Olivier Falorny of the center-left MoDem party, who believed that the concept of medium-term "risks leaving out a certain number of patients." The French government, however, sees this as a loophole that could "lead to the inclusion of many non-lethal pathologies that go beyond the philosophy of the text.

At the same time, the bill raises questions about who will administer the lethal substance.

The text stipulates that patients can administer it on their own, except for those who are unable to do so. However, one of the amendments opened up the possibility of a free choice to delegate this action to a third party.

20.04.23, 08:31 • 459463 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

