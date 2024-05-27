French lawmakers begin two-week debate on euthanasia bill

The French parliament is beginning to debate a bill on euthanasia, which should regulate medical and ethical standards in the process of euthanasia for certain categories of terminally ill patients. UNN writes about this with reference to RFI.

Details

The French National Assembly begins a two-week discussion of the euthanasia bill in the first reading. During this time, it is planned to discuss medical technology, legal and ethical issues. The final vote on the bill is scheduled for June 11.

However, since the government has ruled out any accelerated procedure, the final text may take until the summer of 2025 - or even longer.

The original text of the draft law stated that euthanasia was available to people who suffered from a "serious and incurable disease with a short- or medium-term prognosis that threatens life" or is unbearable, they must be of legal age, and could freely and consciously express their wishes.

However, the members of the special committee removed the reference to a "short- or medium-term life-threatening condition," preferring the concept of an "advanced or terminal phase" of the disease.

This change was welcomed by the Association for the Right to Die with Dignity and by Rapporteur General Olivier Falorny of the center-left MoDem party, who believed that the concept of medium-term "risks leaving out a certain number of patients." The French government, however, sees this as a loophole that could "lead to the inclusion of many non-lethal pathologies that go beyond the philosophy of the text.

At the same time, the bill raises questions about who will administer the lethal substance.

The text stipulates that patients can administer it on their own, except for those who are unable to do so. However, one of the amendments opened up the possibility of a free choice to delegate this action to a third party.