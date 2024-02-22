France supports Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy for NATO Secretary General - Reuters

France supports the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of the next NATO Secretary General. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, a senior French official said that Paris supports Rutte. He also emphasized that it was French President Emmanuel Macron who was one of the first supporters of the Dutchman's appointment to the post.

It is noted that the NATO leader is appointed on the basis of consensus, which requires the support - or at least the absence of opposition - of all 31 NATO members, which means that the support of Washington and London is important for Rutte, but not sufficient for success.

Two diplomats said that Rutte currently has the support of about 20 NATO members, but another senior diplomat warned that a deal has not yet been reached and that another candidate could emerge.

Addendum

The current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to step down this year. He has been in office since 2014 and his term has been extended several times.

Recall

