France condemns execution of its citizen in China after 15 years on death row

France has condemned the execution of its citizen in China, who had been on death row for over 15 years after being convicted of drug trafficking. Paris stated that the sentence was carried out despite requests from French authorities for clemency, according to the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The case concerns 62-year-old Chang Thao Phum, who was executed in the city of Guangzhou in southern China. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it was "dismayed" by this decision and also expressed regret that the defense of the condemned was not allowed to attend the final court hearing.

The French Foreign Ministry emphasized that this is a violation of the accused's rights. The ministry also expressed condolences to the family of the executed man.

Paris again spoke out against the death penalty

France reiterated its consistent opposition to the death penalty worldwide. The country abolished it in 1981, after which Paris became one of the most active international opponents of this form of punishment.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Paris stated that the Chinese justice system treats defendants of all nationalities equally and handles cases "strictly in accordance with the law."

China remains one of the leaders in the number of executions

The execution of death sentences in China remains a closed topic, and official data on the number of executed people are not published. At the same time, the human rights organization Amnesty International considers China to be the country that carries out the most executions in the world every year.

According to human rights activists, this involves thousands of cases every year, although the exact figures remain unknown.

China executed a French citizen convicted of drug trafficking