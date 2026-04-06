France condemns execution of its citizen in China after 15 years on death row

$43.8150.46
ukenru
04:08 AM • 5312 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
April 5, 11:39 AM • 35389 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 82391 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 94421 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 111540 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 95844 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 101599 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 52045 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 108623 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 37569 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4.7m/s
52%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Novorossiysk reports port attack, fires, and debris hitting an apartment buildingVideoApril 5, 08:36 PM • 11379 views
Russian port Ust-Luga resumes oil transshipment after drone attacksApril 5, 09:13 PM • 10197 views
The biggest technical problem of the Artemis II mission was the space toilet, how the problem was solvedPhotoApril 5, 10:13 PM • 6494 views
Oil prices rose after Trump's new ultimatum to IranPhoto01:20 AM • 11230 views
Over the past day, the occupiers lost 940 servicemen and almost 2,000 UAVs - General StaffPhoto03:51 AM • 6974 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 94439 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 101610 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 108632 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 88350 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 87501 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Chuck Schumer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
China
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 22644 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 38531 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 40104 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 51646 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 65676 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

France condemns execution of its citizen in China after 15 years on death row

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3298 views

In Guangzhou, the death sentence was carried out against 62-year-old Chang Thao Phum. France condemned the decision due to violations of defense rights and disregard for pleas for clemency.

France condemns execution of its citizen in China after 15 years on death row

France has condemned the execution of its citizen in China, who had been on death row for over 15 years after being convicted of drug trafficking. Paris stated that the sentence was carried out despite requests from French authorities for clemency, according to the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The case concerns 62-year-old Chang Thao Phum, who was executed in the city of Guangzhou in southern China. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it was "dismayed" by this decision and also expressed regret that the defense of the condemned was not allowed to attend the final court hearing.

The French Foreign Ministry emphasized that this is a violation of the accused's rights. The ministry also expressed condolences to the family of the executed man.

Paris again spoke out against the death penalty

France reiterated its consistent opposition to the death penalty worldwide. The country abolished it in 1981, after which Paris became one of the most active international opponents of this form of punishment.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Paris stated that the Chinese justice system treats defendants of all nationalities equally and handles cases "strictly in accordance with the law."

China remains one of the leaders in the number of executions

The execution of death sentences in China remains a closed topic, and official data on the number of executed people are not published. At the same time, the human rights organization Amnesty International considers China to be the country that carries out the most executions in the world every year.

According to human rights activists, this involves thousands of cases every year, although the exact figures remain unknown.

China executed a French citizen convicted of drug trafficking05.04.26, 17:37 • 7460 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Life imprisonment
France
China