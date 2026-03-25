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Four Russian State Duma deputies received suspicion notices for supporting the annexation of Ukrainian territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The Prosecutor General's Office announced suspicion notices for deputies Agaev, Chemeris, Khamitov, and Alekseenko. They voted for the illegal annexation of four regions.

Four Russian State Duma deputies received suspicion notices for supporting the annexation of Ukrainian territories

A number of Russian State Duma deputies have been served with suspicion notices for supporting the annexation of Ukrainian territories, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, four deputies of the Russian State Duma have been notified of suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine (Part 3, Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A deputy from Kharkiv region was sentenced to 7 years in prison for taking Ukrainians to Russia, most of whom were children25.03.26, 17:10 • 1104 views

According to the investigation, in 2022, deputies Agaev B.V., Chemeris R.B., Khamitov A.M., Alekseenko M.M. voted for Russian legislative acts that became the basis for the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

These decisions allowed Russia to formally formalize the seizure of part of Ukraine's territory contrary to the Constitution of Ukraine and norms of international law, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

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