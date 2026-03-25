A deputy from Kharkiv region was sentenced to 7 years in prison for taking Ukrainians to Russia, most of whom were children

A deputy of the Kupyansk District Council in Kharkiv region has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for collaboration and facilitating the illegal deportation of Ukrainians to Russia. He organized the transportation of 214 people, most of whom were children, using his own passenger transportation business and the closed Dovzhansky checkpoint. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Following public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a deputy of the Kupyansk District Council was found guilty of collaboration and facilitating the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. - the report says.

Prosecutors proved that in the summer of 2022, during the occupation of Kupyansk, the convicted person voluntarily sided with the enemy. Using his own passenger transportation business, he provided logistics for the implementation of the occupation administration's plans.

In agreement with representatives of the Russian Federation, he determined routes through the closed Dovzhansky checkpoint, provided four buses and drivers, and organized the transportation of 214 Ukrainian citizens to the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. Most of them were children.

These actions were part of a planned information campaign by the enemy, aimed at creating the illusion of "care" for Ukrainians. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Since the convicted person is in the Russian Federation, the term of imprisonment will begin from the moment of his actual detention.

The case of Gauleiter Saldo has been sent to court