Four people died in a fire at a shooting range in Warsaw

Four people died and two were injured in a fire at a shooting range in the Ursynów district of Warsaw, Poland. This was reported by Polsat News, as written by "European Pravda", reports UNN.

Details

According to rescuers, the cause of the fire was a bus that caught fire near the shooting range. The flames quickly spread to the building.

It is noted that renovation work was being carried out at the shooting range, so the deceased were likely construction workers.

One of the injured was evacuated to the hospital by helicopter. Among the victims is a delivery truck driver.

Fire services are working at the scene, investigating the circumstances of the incident and extinguishing the fire.

Recall

In the Czech city of Pardubice, a fire occurred on the territory of LPP Holding, which manufactures Divoká svině UAVs. Police are investigating the group's claim of arson.