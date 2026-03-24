Former Prosecutor General's Office official to be tried for 641 million hryvnias in budget losses - SAPO

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case of the former deputy head of the Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

The suspect was exposed for assisting one of the leaders of the State Fiscal Service in abuses that led to multi-million dollar losses to the budget. The investigation established that the business entity appealed to the SFS with a complaint about the decision to collect taxes.

The First Deputy Head of the SFS, whose duties included signing decisions based on the results of considering complaints, in the interests of the business entity and with the complicity of the suspect, did not sign the prepared draft of the relevant decision within the established period. On the last day of the complaint consideration period, the prosecutor requested all materials of the complainant's inspection, which allowed the top official of the fiscal body not to make a decision due to the absence of documents - the SAP statement says.

As a result, the complaint was automatically satisfied, and the budget lost the opportunity to collect taxes and penalties totaling over UAH 641 million.

The former prosecutor was served with a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Art. 27 (types of accomplices in a crime);

Part 2 of Art. 364 (abuse of power or official position).

The sanction of the latter article provides for imprisonment for three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes of citizens.

In Prykarpattia, 200 hectares of forest were illegally cut down - the case was sent to court