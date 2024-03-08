Fires occurred in a mine in Donetsk region and at a substation in Odesa region, a nuclear power plant unit is under repair - Ministry of Energy

A fire broke out at a mine in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. A fire broke out at a substation in Odesa region, a transformer went out, and there are blackouts. A unit at one of the nuclear power plants is under scheduled maintenance, there is no electricity shortage in Ukraine, The Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Generation

"There is no shortage of electricity. A unit at one of the nuclear power plants has been put under scheduled maintenance," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

At the same time, the company has 9 units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.

"Own generation is enough to cover the needs of consumers. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the agency said.

Consequences of shelling and blackouts

"As a result of shelling at night, a fire broke out in the administrative and amenity complex of a mine in Donetsk region. There were no casualties, the mine was extinguished," the Energy Ministry said.

As a result of the shelling, an overhead power line in Chernihiv region was disconnected, and almost 100 consumers lost power. Within a day, everyone was reconnected.

As a result of hostilities, an underground low-pressure gas pipeline in Sumy district was damaged. Gas supply was cut off to 24 customers, the agency said.

"A fire broke out at a regional power company's substation in Odesa region, causing a transformer that supplies household consumers to be disconnected. The fire has been extinguished, and work is underway to restore power supply," the Energy Ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

"The 330 kV line supplying ZNPP remains de-energized. [The water level in the cooling pond is 15.54 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the ministry said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1648 MWh. Exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary are also planned - up to 12,795 MWh.