In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12472 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 35934 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32958 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 189560 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174532 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171273 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218050 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248526 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154341 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371466 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Fires occurred in a mine in Donetsk region and at a substation in Odesa region, a nuclear power plant unit is under repair - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28979 views

A fire broke out at a mine in Donetsk region due to shelling, and a transformer caught fire at a substation in Odesa region, causing a blackout, but Ukraine's electricity production is sufficient to meet consumer needs without scheduled outages.

Fires occurred in a mine in Donetsk region and at a substation in Odesa region, a nuclear power plant unit is under repair - Ministry of Energy

A fire broke out at a mine in Donetsk region as a result of shelling. A fire broke out at a substation in Odesa region, a transformer went out, and there are blackouts. A unit at one of the nuclear power plants is under scheduled maintenance, there is no electricity shortage in Ukraine, The Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Generation

"There is no shortage of electricity. A unit at one of the nuclear power plants has been put under scheduled maintenance," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

At the same time, the company has 9 units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.

"Own generation is enough to cover the needs of consumers. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the agency said.

Consequences of shelling and blackouts

"As a result of shelling at night, a fire broke out in the administrative and amenity complex of a mine in Donetsk region. There were no casualties, the mine was extinguished," the Energy Ministry said.

As a result of the shelling, an overhead power line in Chernihiv region was disconnected, and almost 100 consumers lost power. Within a day, everyone was reconnected.

As a result of hostilities, an underground low-pressure gas pipeline in Sumy district was damaged. Gas supply was cut off to 24 customers, the agency said.

"A fire broke out at a regional power company's substation in Odesa region, causing a transformer that supplies household consumers to be disconnected. The fire has been extinguished, and work is underway to restore power supply," the Energy Ministry said.

Situation at ZNPP

"The 330 kV line supplying ZNPP remains de-energized. [The water level in the cooling pond is 15.54 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the ministry said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1648 MWh. Exports to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary are also planned - up to 12,795 MWh.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Telegram
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Chernihiv
Odesa
Sums
Poland
